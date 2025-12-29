Pet Treat Brand Beats AI Startups at Silicon Valley Pitch

Eastseabrother's U.S. retail traction and consumer validation win over venture judges at Plug and Play competition

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastseabrother, a Korean premium pet food company specializing in wild-caught seafood treats, ranked first at a Plug and Play hosted investor pitch competition, outperforming AI, SaaS, and deep-tech startups competing for venture capital attention.

The company was recognized for both Best Product and Best Potential. Judges cited Eastseabrother's proven U.S. retail performance and its differentiated model integrating ESG values with full supply chain traceability as decisive factors.

Eastseabrother CEO Eunyul Kim pitches to Silicon Valley investors at the Plug and Play "Shark Tank with Silicon Valley Investors" event on July 30, 2025, in Sunnyvale, CA. The company ranked first, earning both Best Product and Best Potential awards.

Eastseabrother has secured shelf space in specialty pet stores across California, New York, and North Carolina, including an exclusive partnership with EarthWise Pet, a national specialty retail chain. At a recent consumer showcase at San Francisco's Ferry Building, the brand recorded the highest on-site sales among all participating companies.

Founded in a coastal fishing region of South Korea, Eastseabrother produces minimally processed, single-ingredient pet treats sourced directly from Korea's East Sea. The company practices sustainable harvesting under its guiding principle, "Only What the Sea Allows," working with regional fishermen while avoiding overfishing and prioritizing long-term marine balance. Its whole-ingredient approach preserves the natural nutrition of wild-caught fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

"Investors asked detailed questions about repeat purchase rates and customer feedback, not just our technology or supply chain," said Eunyul Kim, CEO of Eastseabrother. "That told us the market is shifting—real consumer trust now carries as much weight as a compelling tech narrative."

The company has expanded into Singapore and Hong Kong, with further North American growth planned as demand rises for premium, whole-ingredient pet food.

About Eastseabrother

Eastseabrother is a South Korea–based premium pet food brand specializing in wild-caught seafood treats from Korea's East Sea, with single-ingredient, additive-free products and full supply-chain traceability. For more information, visit www.eastseabrother.com/en

SOURCE EastSeaBrothers