Pet Treats Market size to increase by USD 9.10 billion between 2023 to 2028- Technavio

30 Oct, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pet Treats Market size is expected to grow by USD 9.10 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market research analysis. Growing demand for organic pet foods is notably driving the pet treats market. However, factor such as increasing instances of pet allergies among pet owners may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Dog, Cat, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Treats Market 2024-2028
Pet Treats Market 2024 – 2028: Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Offline distribution channels for pet treats primarily encompass traditional physical retail stores. These include supermarkets, grocery stores, pet specialty shops, and veterinary clinics, all of which have dedicated sections for pet products, including treats. These offline channels are valued by consumers for the trust they instill, thanks to well-informed staff who can offer guidance on product selection. Moreover, they cater to pet owners who prefer the convenience of in-person shopping, allowing them to personally examine and choose products.

Pet Treats Market 2024 – 2028: Geographical Market Analysis

North America is anticipated to contribute a substantial growth, accounting for 40% of the global pet treats market's growth during the forecast period. A growing number of pet owners consider their pets as integral family members and are willing to invest in top-tier, nourishing, and gourmet treats for their beloved furry friends. This inclination towards treating pets like family members fuels the expansion of premium and specialized pet treats.

Pet Treats Market 2024 – 2028: Company Insights 
The pet treats market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

  1. Addiction Pet Foods
  2. Arden Grange
  3. Assisi Pet Care Ltd.
  4. Canine India
  5. Colgate Palmolive Co.
  6. General Mills Inc.
  7. heristo aktiengesellschaft
  8. Mars Inc.
  9. Nestle SA
  10. Nulo Pet Food
  11. Plato Pet Treats
  12. PPN Ltd. Partnership
  13. Primal Pet Foods Inc.
  14. Schell and Kampeter Inc.
  15. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
  16. The J.M Smucker Co.
  17. Unicharm Corp.
  18. Vegeco Ltd
  19. Wellness Pet Co. Inc.
  20. Wiggles

Addiction Pet Foods: The company offers pet treats such as Meaty bites treats which is soft and flavorful that enhances formulation and provides better nutrition.

Arden Grange: The company offers pet treats such as Arden Grange tasty liver treats, Arden Grange crunchy bites with fresh lamb 225g, and Arden Grange crunchy bites with fresh chicken 225g.

Assisi Pet Care Ltd.: The company offers pet treats such as Pet munchies chicken and cheese dog treats 100g, Pet munchies chicken dog training treats 50g under the brand Pet Munchies.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
  7. Market Segmentation by Type
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

