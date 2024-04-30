Pet Treats Market size to record USD 9.10 billion growth from 2024-2028, Growing preference for natural and organic pet treats is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pet treats market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.10 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.57% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Treats Market 2024-2028

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Growing preference for natural and organic pet treats:

Pet owners increasingly prefer natural and organic pet treats due to their perceived health benefits for pets. They want clear labeling with recognizable ingredients, driving manufacturers to provide transparent information. Consumers understand the connection between pet nutrition and health, willing to pay more for treats offering such benefits.



These treats often align with grain-free and limited ingredient trends, catering to pets with food sensitivities. Humanization of pets fuels this preference, as owners seek treats meeting human-grade quality standards. Pet specialty stores, independent retailers, and online platforms respond to this trend by offering a wider selection of natural and organic options.



Brands are expanding their product lines accordingly. As a result, the global pet treats market is expected to grow significantly, driven by the increasing demand for natural and organic options.

Major Challenges:

Increasing instances of pet allergies among pet owners

Various animals carry harmful bacteria, like Campylobacter jejuni, which can make people sick, especially kids. Diseases like cryptosporidiosis spread from animals to humans. Cats and birds often trigger allergies in people, with proteins in their saliva and urine causing skin reactions.



Allergies to pets, like dogs or cats, affect 15%-30% of folks, leading to symptoms like swelling, itching, redness, rash, coughing, or asthma. These allergies deter folks from adopting pets, especially those with weaker immune systems or asthma.



Such concerns restrict pet adoption and hurt pet care product sales, including food. This impacts the global pet treats market negatively during the expected period.

Analyst Review

In the bustling pet treats market, owners seek healthy options like freeze-dried and jerky treats for their furry friends. With the rise in pet ownership and awareness about pet well-being, demand for high-quality snacks is on the upswing. Brands like ZIWI Pets, Blue Tree, and Holi Bones offer specialty and premium options to cater to discerning pet parents. Dana Brooks, a notable figure in the pet industry, champions the Provenance Series, focusing on the origins of ingredients.

E-commerce platforms facilitate easy access to a variety of pet treats, satisfying the diverse preferences of pet owners globally. Mars Incorporated, a key player, ensures the production of nutritious and tasty snacks for pets. Cheesies, a popular choice among pet treat brands, provides unique and delicious options. As pet adoption rates increase, the pet treats market thrives, providing a wide array of snack choices to pamper pets and keep them happy and healthy.

Market Overview

In the world of pet ownership, finding the right treats for your furry friend is essential. With the global economic crisis impacting many households, pet owners are seeking healthy and affordable options. Dana Brooks, an expert in the pet industry, understands this demand and has introduced a range of specialty pet foods through e-commerce platforms like ZIWI Pets and their Provenance Series.

Blue Tree, Cheesies, and Holi Bones are some of the popular brands offering freeze-dried and jerky treats, meeting the rising demand for high-quality options. Mars Incorporated, a key player in the pet industry, also provides premium dog treats to ensure the well-being of pets.

As pet adoption rates continue to rise and awareness of pet problems grows, there's a greater emphasis on providing nutritious snacks. Freeze-dried pet treats are gaining popularity due to their convenience and nutritional value. With a focus on the health and happiness of our furry companions, the market for premium pet treats is booming.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Type

Dog



Cat



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

