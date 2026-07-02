Pet Treats Market worth $58.71 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the pet treats market is expected to grow from USD 38.40 billion in 2026 to USD 58.71 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Pet Treats Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2031

2022–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 38.40 billion

USD 38.40 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 58.71 billion

USD 58.71 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 8.9%

Pet Treats Market Trends & Insights:

The pet treats market is expected to grow at a steady rate due to rising pet humanization, increasing consumer spending on premium pet products, and growing awareness of pet health and nutrition. Demand is further supported by the increasing adoption of pets, the popularity of functional treats offering dental, digestive, and joint health benefits, and the expansion of e-commerce channels that improve product accessibility. Manufacturers are also introducing natural, organic, and protein-rich treat options to cater to evolving consumer preferences, contributing to sustained market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

The dogs segment is expected to account for the largest market share of 52.1% in 2026.

Animal-based segment to register the highest growth in the pet treats market from 2026 to 2031.

Dental health is projected to register the highest CAGR in the pet treats market during the forecast period.

The E-commerce segment is expected to account for the largest market share of ~37% in 2026.

Jerky & meat-based treats is estimated to account for the largest share of the pet treats market in 2026.

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The market for pet treats is expanding as pet owners are spending more on pet treats, driven by factors such as the humanization of pets, rising pet ownership, and a growing demand for higher-quality products that improve the health, happiness, and well-being of pets. As pets increasingly become part of the family for pet owners, they are being more cautious about the brands they purchase, driving demand for high-end treats with functional benefits, natural ingredients, and transparent labels. Growing awareness of pet preventive healthcare and diet is also prompting consumers to incorporate treats into their pets' day-to-day lives, helping meet their pets' health needs. The pet treats market has moved far beyond the traditional reward-based products. It has responded to consumers' demand for treats formulated to promote different elements of pet health and well-being. Consumers are now looking for treats that can aid digestion, promote skin and coat appearance, maintain dental health, boost the immune system, provide a calming effect and improve vitality. Manufacturers are also continuously adapting to changing requirements and investing in product innovation across multiple categories, including jerky treats, freeze-dried treats, dental chews, soft and chewy treats, natural chews, and functional wellness treats. There is a growing focus on incorporating ingredients that support digestive, immune, and skin & coat health, along with dental hygiene and stress management for pets. The use of advanced processing technologies, such as freeze-drying, air-drying, and cold processing, is enabling manufacturers to preserve nutritional value while meeting consumers' demand for premium products.

By product type, the jerky & meat-based treats segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pet treats market.

The market share of jerky & meat-based treats is expected to be the largest in the pet treats market during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment is primarily due to an increase in consumers' preference for high-protein, natural, and minimally processed pet treats that closely align with and support pets' biological dietary needs. Pet owners are now beginning to see meat-based treats as a healthier alternative to other treat formats, based on better taste, higher protein content, and simplified ingredient lists. The rise in premium pet nutrition and clean-label trends is also expected to further promote usage for both dogs and cats.

By manufacturing process, the freeze-dried segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

The freeze-dried segment is expected to be the fastest-growing manufacturing process, driven by rising consumer demand for minimally processed, natural, healthy, and premium pet treats. Freeze-dried treats preserve nutritional value and retain the taste, aroma, and texture of ingredients, along with a longer shelf life. They retain key nutrients without the need for artificial preservatives. Manufacturers are further expanding their single-ingredient treat range, raw-inspired recipes, functional products, and innovative protein offerings. The segment will benefit from the growing consumer popularity of raw feeding and biologically appropriate diets. As availability continues to increase across pet specialty retailers and online, and as consumer awareness of the nutritional advantages of freeze-dried products grows, this will help drive robust growth in this area. Investment in both freeze-drying capacity and manufacturing technology will also contribute to segment expansion.

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By distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

The E-commerce category is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of digital means by consumers, the convenience purchasing habits of consumers, and the increased availability of pet care products online. Pet owners are increasingly turning to online channels to access a wider variety of pet treats, to compare products, and to check if the ingredient claims stack up, all while taking advantage of subscription services and recurring delivery schemes. Increased smartphone penetration, integrated digital payment systems, and direct-to-consumer business models are driving robust growth in online pet treat sales in developed and emerging markets.

By pet type, the dogs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pet treats market.

The dog segment is projected to hold the largest market share in 2031, owing to its much larger population, implying greater use of treats and a more extensive range of products compared with other companion animals. Dog owners frequently use treats for a variety of reasons, including training, behavior reinforcement, enrichment, functional use, and dental benefits, and therefore require a much larger and more consistent use of treats than other companion animals. Additionally, the dog treats segment is witnessing growth in the humanization of pets and rising expenditure on premium dog nutrition, prompting consumers to buy higher-value treats with health and wellness benefits. Companies are continually expanding their ranges of innovative products designed for specific ages and life stages, breeds and sizes of dogs, tastes, and health concerns. The ever-increasing trends in the popularity of treats made with natural and limited ingredients, freeze-dried products, and functional treats will be a positive factor supporting continued growth in the dog treats segment and maintaining its dominant position during the forecast period.

By function, the immune support segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

The immune support segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by growing consumer focus on preventive pet healthcare and overall wellness. Consumers increasingly prefer to support long-term health through higher-quality nutrition, which has increased demand for treats containing immune-boosting prebiotics and probiotics, as well as other herbs, vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals. Greater consumer knowledge of nutrition and immunology is also encouraging the uptake of immune-promoting health treats. Manufacturers are increasingly developing multifunctional treats that combine immune support with additional benefits such as digestive health, skin and coat support, and overall vitality, while maintaining the palatability of pet treats. The growing influence of veterinary recommendations, the increasing prevalence of age-related health concerns, and rising demand for functional nutrition products are encouraging manufacturers to research and invest in this category. Furthermore, the expansion of premium and wellness-focused pet care trends globally is expected to drive continued investment in immune-supporting formulations, making this one of the most attractive growth opportunities within the pet treats market.

By ingredient source, the animal-based segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pet treats market.

Animal-based Treats are expected to account for the largest share of the total pet treats market in 2026, owing to their high protein content, superior palatability, and strong alignment with the natural dietary preferences of companion animals. High-quality nutrition and culturally popular choices among pet owners have supported the use of animal-based ingredients such as chicken, beef, turkey, duck, lamb, fish, and organ meats in the formulation of a majority of dog and cat treats around the world. The evolution of biologically appropriate feeding practices and rising consumer proclivity for protein-dense, unprocessed foods have also supported the increase in demand for animal-based treats in both the canine and feline categories.

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By region, the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing pet treats market, supported by rising purchasing power, expanding economies, urbanization, and growing awareness of pet health and nutrition. Countries such as China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and India are seeing rapid increases in the adoption of companion animals, which is driving higher spending on premium-quality products such as pet treats. Rising global demand for premium, natural, and functional products, including dental chews, freeze-dried treats, jerky treats, and wellness-focused products, is further fueling growth in the pet treats market across the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, greater penetration of the organized retail sector, specialized pet retail outlets, and online retailing is expanding product accessibility and boosting demand.

Top Companies in the Pet Treats Market

The key companies operating in the pet treats market include Nestlé Purina PetCare (Switzerland), Mars, Incorporated and its Affiliates (US), General Mills Inc. (US), The J.M. Smucker Company (US), Colgate-Palmolive (US), Wellness Pet Company LLC (US), Spectrum Brands (US), Simmons Pet Food (US), Freshpet (Netherlands), Stella & Chewy's (US), Virbac (France), Fromm Family Foods, LLC (US), Vital Essentials (US), PureBites (US), and Central Garden & Pet (US).

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