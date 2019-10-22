Pet Tunes Holiday: This Seasons Best Gift for Dogs and Cats

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning pet brand, Pet Acoustics announces, Pet Tunes Holiday that is sure to keep dogs and cats calm and not hiding under the bed when your friends and family come over for celebrating. Pet Tunes Holiday is a Bluetooth speaker pre-loaded with 14 tracks of holiday music designed for dog and cat hearing to calm them during a high energy time of year. Each Pet Tunes Holiday gift pack comes with a Santa squeaky toy for canine fun and a feathered holiday mouse for cat play. Portable for travel and a perfect gift for your pet lovers list, veterinarians, groomers and pet-sitters.

Pet Tunes Holiday Gift Pack Pet Tunes Holiday Bluetooth Speaker Pre-loaded with 14 Holiday Tunes

The 14 tracks of pre-loaded holiday music will have you and you guests singing to Deck the Halls, Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen and We Three Kings and more. For your pets, these favorites will be a soothing environment. Listen to the MUSIC

Pet Tunes Holiday Gift Pack with Dog and Cat Toys Retails for $74.99 on: PetAcoustics.com and Amazon.com

Contains 14 holiday selections

Clinically proven music that calms pets

High quality sound

Portable

Bluetooth Compatible for Devices

USB Charging Cord and lanyard

Instruction Manual

Request Gift Notes

"Miracle music! My dog was panting and anxious once our large family arrived and our cat was nowhere to be found. Once Pet Tunes Holiday was turned on, our dog curled up resting in his bed in the living room where we all were and my cat came out to play with the feathered mouse it came with. And...our family sang along with the holiday tunes. All was bright, all was calm...Great product! Thanks Pet Acoustics!" - Arlene W.

Since 2009, Pet Acoustics innovations have helped thousands of pets worldwide with clinically tested products and recommended by veterinarians to promote pet wellness. Composed and arranged by Janet Marlow, Internationally recognized composer, researcher and sound behaviorist. Pet Acoustics Inc. leads breakthrough research helping thousands of pets and pet parents to resolve stress behaviors. Pet Acoustics is featured on Animal Planet, CNN, Good Morning America, Wall Street Journal, Apple News, Gizmodo and Awarded by Pet Age Magazine, Fear Free Pets and Litchfield Magazine. Named Top 100 Companies for Innovative Products, Entrepreneur Magazine.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alan Brennan, Managing Director

227666@email4pr.com

petacoustics.com

+1-860-459-8000

P.O. Box 26

Washington Depot, CT 06794

SOURCE Pet Acoustics Inc