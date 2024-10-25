Pet Wants Mira Mesa Announces Grand Opening of New Pet Food Store in San Diego

Offering Premium Pet Nutrition, Treats, and Supplements for the San Diego area.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Wants Mira Mesa, a new pet food and supply store dedicated to providing premium nutrition for pets, is excited to announce its grand opening at 6906 Miramar Road, Suite B2. The Grand Opening event will take place on November 2, 2024, from 11am to 3pm, featuring special promotions, giveaways, and exclusive discounts for pet owners in the local community.

Grand Opening Celebration Inside view of PWMM

Pet Wants Mira Mesa offers our own Pet Wants Brand of fresh, nutritious dog and cat food, treats, and accessories, with a focus on natural and specialty products. The store also carries top brands such as Koha Pet Food, Caru Pet Food, Durkha Himalayan Cheese Treats, and Tiller Tug Dog Tug Toys just to name a few.

"After being customers of Pet Wants for over a year, we are thrilled to Join the Pack and bring Pet Wants to San Diego!" "We provide a friendly, comfortable atmosphere with quality products for pet owners who care about offering the absolute best for their furry friends," said Peter Gregg, owner of Pet Wants Mira Mesa. "From our fresh foods and partnerships with other healthy pet food and treat companies, we aim to create a welcoming space where pet lovers can find what they need to keep their pets happy and healthy."

Grand Opening Event Highlights:

Date : November 2, 2024

: Time : 11am – 3pm

: – Location : 6906 Miramar Road, Suite B2 San Diego, CA 92121

: 6906 Miramar Road, Suite B2 92121 Specials : Enjoy 20% off all products during the event

: Enjoy 20% off all products during the event Free Samples & Giveaways : The first thirty customers will receive a free pet gift bag filled with treats and samples.

: The first thirty customers will receive a free pet gift bag filled with treats and samples. Pet Nutrition Consultation: Our in-store nutrition experts will be available to offer free advice on choosing the best food for your pet's breed, age, and dietary requirements.

Pet Wants Mira Mesa is not just a retail outlet but a resource for the community. The store plans to host regular educational workshops, including pet nutrition seminars and training sessions, as part of its commitment to supporting the health and well-being of pets in San Diego.

About Pet Wants Mira Mesa

Founded in 2024, Pet Wants Mira Mesa is a locally owned and operated pet food and supply store that specializes in premium, natural, and holistic pet care products. Our mission is to provide pet owners with the highest quality products, expert advice, and personalized service to ensure that every pet gets the best care possible. For more information, visit www.petwantsmiramesa.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Yelp, Google, MyBaseGuide (MCAS Miramar).

Media Contact:

Peter Gregg

Pet Wants Mira Mesa

619-519-3661

[email protected]

www.petwantsmiramesa.com

SOURCE Pet Wants Mira Mesa