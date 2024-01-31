PETA Recounts Its 2023 Work to Combat Animal Neglect, Homelessness

While Most Groups Reduced Services, PETA Spent Almost $3 Million Feeding, 'Fixing,' and Funding Veterinary Care for Animals in Virginia and North Carolina

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While many animal shelters and veterinary clinics reduced services as a result of widespread workforce shortages, PETA's mobile spay/neuter clinics and fieldwork never stopped distributing free services—including deliveries of food, doghouses, straw bedding, and supplies to dogs kept penned or chained outside 24/7; counseling and veterinary care to allow people to keep animals they were on the verge of giving up; and end-of-life relief for fixed-income families with seriously ill, old, or aggressive animals. Watch some of PETA's community work here.

PETA is urgently appealing to government officials and the public to help end the homeless-animal crisis via prevention: spaying or neutering, helping others do the same, adopting instead of buying animals, and reporting neglect. Millions of dogs and cats enter U.S. animal shelters annually—and many others are abandoned to suffer and die on the streets, particularly now, when many shelters are turning away animals.

In 2023, PETA's work in underserved areas included the following:

"Fixing" more than 11,870 animals on its mobile clinics, preventing millions from being born into homelessness

Providing more than 7,000 dogs kept chained or penned outside 24/7 with free flea and flystrike prevention, water, food, and a toy

Placing over 725 animals in loving homes or transferring them to placement partner shelters for adoption

Providing more than 3,000 families with free counseling services and veterinary care for animals

Delivering some 200 free sturdy doghouses and straw bedding to dogs tethered or penned outside 24/7

Transporting for free nearly 750 animals to and from its clinics for guardians without transportation

"PETA works hard to ensure that every animal born has a loving home with guardians who cherish, respect, and treat them as individuals, but we can't do this alone," says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. "Everyone can save lives by sterilizing their dogs and cats, helping pass anti-tethering laws, and always choosing to adopt—never shop."

PETA is the only open-admission animal shelter in the region that takes in all animals—without restrictions, appointments, waiting lists, or admission fees.

PETA points out that Every Animal Is Someone.

