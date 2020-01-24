Petadolex For Migraine Prevention Concluded Safe

OJAI, Calif., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jurgen Borlak released and discussed the recent findings regarding the safety and mechanism of action of Petadolex, a supplement for migraine prevention manufactured by Linpharma, Inc., at a special scientific session on January 24 in Ojai, California.

Neurologists, headache specialists and primary care physicians attended the session, chaired by Dr. Alan Rapoport. The meeting coincided with the annual Winter Headache Conference and highlighted the recently revealed CGRP modulating activity of the commonly used herbal remedy.

New research shows petasins in Petadolex modulate CGRP with different pharmacology from the mAb drugs recently brought to market. Petadolex has multiple modes of inhibition of CGRP synthesis and release.

These findings help explain why in controlled clinical trial, Petadolex demonstrates 50% responder rates for migraine prophylaxis competitive with mAb prescription medications.

Borlak also detailed the most recent safety data and concluded Petadolex is safe. Borlak, a physician, pharmacologist, and internationally respected toxicologist, is a Professor at Hannover Medical School in Germany. He advises the FDA and WHO on drug induced liver injury.

He reviewed all adverse events previously attributed to Petadolex. His findings are published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. *

"Petadolex herb induced liver injury cases are rare, idiosyncratic and frequently confounded by co-medication," Borlak said.

Borlak noted that no adverse events have been reported in the U.S. or Canada despite 1.3 million patient months of Petadolex use.

Adverse events reported in Europe using accepted international causality criteria (RICAM) where examined and found no evidence of Petadolex causality.

Histopathology, chronic, acute animal studies, and in vitro research with human hepatocytes, which were also reviewed during the session, show Petadolex does not induce liver injury.

*Hepatobiliary Events in Migraine Therapy with Herbs – The Case of Petadolex, A Petasites Hybridus Extract. Nora Anderson, Jurgen Borlak; J Clinton Med 2019, 8, 652 - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6572430/

