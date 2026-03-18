Veterinarian‑Formulated Supplements Deliver Premium, Clinically Studied Ingredients at Effective Amounts to Support Dynamic, Everyday Dog Health

HAMPSHIRE, Ill., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PetAg, a trusted leader in animal nutrition since 1930, today announced the nationwide launch of Dyne™ Soft Chews, a line of veterinarian‑formulated, science‑backed advanced health supplements designed to support dogs' everyday wellness.

PetAg® Launches Dyne™ Soft Chews Nationwide, Bringing Science‑Backed Daily Wellness to Dogs Everywhere

Formulated with veterinarians and powered by clinically studied ingredients, Dyne Soft Chews deliver four targeted benefit formulas that energize, calm, support joints, and strengthen digestion—helping dogs stay dynamic every day. Each chew delivers effective, functional doses of premium active ingredients, offering real support rather than trace amounts while ensuring optimum performance, safety, and results.

The full Dyne Soft Chews lineup includes:

Dyne Calming: Melatonin-free, non-sedative support for emotional balance and relaxation, helping dogs stay calm yet alert. Formulated with clinically studied ingredients including L-Tryptophan, L-Theanine Suntheanine ® , Valerian Root, KSM-66® Ashwagandha, and Bifidobacterium longum shown to help reduce barking, pacing, and cortisol responses during stressful events.

, Valerian Root, KSM-66® Ashwagandha, and Bifidobacterium longum shown to help reduce barking, pacing, and cortisol responses during stressful events. Dyne Digestion & Immune Support: Complete 5‑in‑1 gut + immune formula—prebiotics, multi‑strain probiotics, postbiotic, colostrum, and digestive enzymes—for everyday GI regularity and immune resilience. Features EpiCor Pets ® postbiotic and Bacillus subtilis.

postbiotic and Bacillus subtilis. Dyne Endurance & Vitality: Helps maintain stamina, muscle function, and energy in active and aging dogs with L-Carnitine Carniking ® , Astaxanthin AstaReal ® , folic acid, choline, and omega-3s.

, Astaxanthin AstaReal , folic acid, choline, and omega-3s. Dyne Joint Health & Mobility: Next‑generation joint care anchored by UC‑II® undenatured type II collagen—studies show it can support mobility and comfort more effectively than glucosamine + chondroitin. Includes green‑lipped mussel (omega‑rich) and sodium hyaluronate for flexibility and joint lubrication.

The launch marks a milestone in PetAg's nearly 100-year history of innovation, combining scientific precision with premium ingredients to deliver daily wellness support that dogs love and pet parents can trust.

"Dyne Chews are a natural extension of PetAg's legacy and commitment to animal nutrition," said Jonathan Ochoa, Vice President of Marketing at PetAg. "Pet parents today want products rooted in real science and proven efficacy. With Dyne Chews, we've combined vet‑formulated solutions, effective ingredient amounts, and premium quality in a format dogs love. It's the Legacy of Trust, powered by Science, so dogs can stay healthy and dynamic every day while creating more active, joyful years together."

To celebrate the launch, PetAg is debuting a new content series designed to bring the Dyne line to life. The series includes the Dyne Chews: Chew On This playlist and an in‑person activation in New York City, an ASMR‑style experience capturing the lovable smacks and slurps of dogs enjoying their chews, alongside a veterinarian‑led virtual Q&A that breaks down the science behind each formula and answers common pet wellness questions.

Dyne Soft Chews are available now in‑store at Walmart and on Walmart.com and Amazon, retailing for $33.99 (MSRP). For more information, visit www.petag.com.

About PetAg, Inc.

PetAg is a trusted leader in pet nutrition and wellness, offering science‑backed milk replacers, nutritional supplements, and grooming products that support proactive health across every life stage. Proudly 100% employee‑owned and based in Hampshire, Illinois, PetAg has delivered uncompromising quality since 1930. With a legacy rooted in innovation—beginning with Esbilac®, the first commercially prepared puppy milk replacer—PetAg is now the #1 brand in newborn kitten and puppy nutrition. Our portfolio includes beloved brands like KMR®, Esbilac®, GME®, Dyne®, Cat‑Sip®, Fresh 'n Clean®, and Bene‑Bac®, trusted by generations of pet parents and professionals alike. Backed by over 95,000 five‑star reviews online, PetAg is more than a product provider—we're a partner in pet wellness. Our purpose is to empower pet owners to proactively enhance the lives of their animals, helping them enjoy more healthy, happy years together. Every product we make reflects that commitment, combining proven science, purposeful ingredients, and a passion for pets.

About PBI‑Gordon Companies

PBI‑Gordon Companies has been in business in the Kansas City metro area since 1947 and is 100% employee‑owned. It is the parent company to four subsidiaries which develop, manufacture, and market leading products for Turf and Ornamental Industries (PBI‑Gordon Corporation), Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals (Pegasus Laboratories & TriviumVet), and Companion Animal Nutritional Supplements and Grooming Supplies (PetAg).

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. UC‑II® and Carniking® are Lonza trademarks; AstaReal® is a trademark of AstaReal; KSM‑66® is a trademark of Ixoreal; Suntheanine® is a trademark of Taiyo; EpiCor Pets® is a trademark of Cargill; Dyne™ and PetAg® are trademarks of PetAg, Inc.

PetAg

[email protected]

SOURCE PetAg