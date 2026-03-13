Petal & Pup Celebrates Australian Roots and Global Growth with New Brand Identity

New brand campaign marks the evolution of the women-led brand and its connection to women everywhere.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA), a portfolio of next generation fashion brands, today announces the launch of Petal & Pup's global evergreen brand campaign and the official debut of the brand's evolved identity.

Petal & Pup Evergreen Campaign Petal & Pup Evergreen Campaign NYC

Rooted in Petal & Pup's carefree Australian spirit, the evergreen campaign invites women everywhere to see themselves reflected in a shared joy for dressing up, connection, and the beauty found in life's moments, big and small. The campaign marks a defining chapter in the brand's evolution and reinforces its confidence, longevity, and growing global presence.

The campaign introduces Petal & Pup's refreshed brand identity, blending its Australian beginnings with its position as an international fashion destination. True to the brand's women first philosophy, the campaign was created entirely by women, from models and creatives to production teams, embodying Petal & Pup's commitment to being a brand imagined by women for women.

"As we continue to grow globally, this campaign signals our long-term vision, confidence, and belief in building a brand that feels warm, emotive, and deeply connected to its community," said Victoria Estella Perry, President of Petal & Pup. "Petal & Pup was born in Australia, and while the campaign is rooted in where we began, its message is universal. It celebrates togetherness, femininity, and the shared joy of dressing for life's moments with women everywhere."

Shot entirely in Australia, the campaign proudly celebrates Petal & Pup's Aussie heritage through joyful, optimistic storytelling and nature inspired visuals, including Australian florals such as the brand's signature Protea. The launch also introduces the brand's new tagline, "Aussie Born. Loved Everywhere". A refined logo, refreshed color palette, and evolved visual language anchor the brand's next chapter and reflect its long-term growth opportunity, underscored by successful wholesale and retail partnerships with Nordstrom and David Jones.

The global campaign launched February 9 in Australia and March 9 in the United States.

Press Kit Imagery can be viewed here . Campaign Video can be viewed here .

To shop Petal & Pup online, visit petalandpup.com

About Petal & Pup

Founded in Queensland, Australia in 2014, Petal & Pup is a global fashion brand known for its effortlessly feminine, trend-forward designs made for life's moments — big and small. With offices in Australia and the United States, the brand creates attainable, feel-good pieces that celebrates femininity and makes getting dressed feel easy and joyful.

www.petalandpup.com | www.petalandpup.com.au

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands maintains a portfolio of global fashion brands, Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and mnml. Through these brands we reach a broad audience of next-generation consumers who seek fashion inspiration on social media and primarily shop online. Our brands are hyper-focused on the customer and serving them newness and a seamless experience throughout the entire shopping journey. We leverage a data-driven 'test and repeat' merchandising model that allows us to introduce new and exclusive fashion weekly, so our customers are always on-trend. We leverage innovative data-driven insights to authentically connect and engage with customers across the latest marketing platforms. Further, we are committed to showing up for customers wherever they shop, whether that's online, in-stores or through wholesale channels. Leveraging our industry expertise and operational synergies, we help accelerate our brands so they can grow faster, reach broader audiences, achieve greater scale and enhance their profitability. We believe we are disrupting the status quo and pioneering a new approach to fashion.

SOURCE Petal & Pup