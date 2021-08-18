Petalfast & Dimensional Insight Bring Big Data To The Cannabis Industry

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petalfast Inc., the first-of-its-kind full spectrum sales and marketing agency for cannabis brands, now offers enhanced access to "real time" performance and sales analytics through its "industry first" partnership with Dimensional Insight. Dimensional Insight is the leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions in the beverage alcohol industry, and is now extending its award-winning capabilities to serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry.

Traditionally one of the most challenging parts to brand building in cannabis was the lack of visibility to traditional CPG metrics. Dimensional Insight will allow Petalfast to view sell-in data and to review performance at the retail, brand, SKU, regional and salesperson level. By leveraging Dimensional Insight's proprietary technology platform, Petalfast's portfolio of cannabis brands can better scale and grow in California and beyond.

Petalfast blends decades of experience in adult beverage, CPG and cannabis to deliver sales and marketing solutions to established and up-and-coming cannabis brands.

"Adding the capabilities that are available through Dimensional Insight will allow Petalfast to be the only cannabis company to track sales and additional data that will benefit the brands in our portfolio and continue to set us apart from others in the industry," said Petalfast Inc. CEO Jason Vegotsky who began his career in spirits, learning that industry's unique go-to-market model before moving on to leadership roles in the food and eventually cannabis industries. "Given Petalfast is a first of its kind model in the cannabis space, to be the first to bring in Dimensional Insight is a huge next step for the brands in our portfolio and the industry as a whole," shared Vegotsky.

The Petalfast team boasts decades of experience working with retailers and distributors in food and beverage, wine and spirits, and CPG brands. The organization features a dedicated sales force to represent the portfolio offerings, exponentially increasing the sales potential for each individual brand.

"We are excited to partner with Petalfast in this venture of bringing analytics into the cannabis industry," said John Kievit, Dimensional Insight's vice president of goods and services, industry strategy and business development. "I have known Jason for several years and he has been a tremendous user of Diver Platform. I have no doubt that he and his team will be able to gain impactful insights that will help cannabis brands quickly grow through improved sales and distribution."

About Petalfast

Petalfast is the first-of-its-kind full spectrum sales and marketing agency for the cannabis industry. Petalfast helps cannabis brands achieve rapid growth via its go-to-market accelerator program in California, and through its full spectrum of agency services available to brands nationally. The notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Space Coyote, Wana, Smarty Plants and Beezle.

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight consistently ranks as a top performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol. For more information, please visit http://www.dimins.com.

