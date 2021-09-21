Petalfast Inc. Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dooley to Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petalfast Inc., the first-of-its-kind full spectrum sales and marketing agency for cannabis brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Dooley to its Board of Directors. With over a decade of experience building and positioning people-first brands in both the Cannabis and confection industries, Dooley, the Company's first independent director, will provide strategic guidance regarding potential new markets and overall brand strategy.

Previously, Dooley served as Chief Strategy Officer for Green Thumb Industries Inc., a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company, where she focused on brand identity, brand growth, and new markets. In addition, Dooley led Green Thumb's strategic business development, investor relations, communications, marketing, and information technology functions.

"Jennifer is highly regarded in the cannabis industry with a proven track record of team building and execution," said Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky. "We know Jennifer will be an amazing asset to our company and we are thrilled to have her join our Board as we continue to execute our growth strategy to attract new brands and market opportunities."

Prior to Green Thumb, Dooley led strategic brand development and innovation at Storck USA, a top 10 global confectioner, known for brands such as Werther's Original, Toffifay, Mamba, merci, and RIESEN. There, she brought to market dozens of new products, including the first non-confection product to come out of the century-old Werther's Original brand: a Caramel Popcorn that knocked out incumbents, earning the 2015 Snack Category Product of the Year. She also led brand experience operations for the Werther's Original Caramel Shoppe at Walt Disney World's Epcot.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors of Petalfast, whose vision and track record of building cannabis brands through innovative consumer-led sales and marketing strategies has great potential to transform Americans' perception of cannabis as a viable alternative to opiates and alcohol," said Dooley. "The Petalfast team has deep experience in the cannabis industry and I look forward to making a positive impact on the team, brand partners, and communities as they navigate this exciting and rapidly growing consumer sector."

In 2021, Dooley was a finalist for IR Magazine's Rising Star Award and was named to Marijuana Venture's "40 Under 40" and High Times "Female 50" In 2019. She earned her Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management with an emphasis in Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Marketing. Dooley graduated summa cum laude from the College of Charleston with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Marketing, and English while a member of The College's NCAA Division I Cross Country and Track + Field teams.

For more information, please visit https://www.petalfast.com/.

About Petalfast

Petalfast is the first-of-its-kind full spectrum sales and marketing agency for the cannabis industry. With decades of experience working with retailers and distributors in cannabis, food and beverage, wine and spirits, and CPG, Petalfast helps cannabis brands achieve rapid growth via its go-to-market accelerator program and incubator program in California, and through its full suite of agency services available to brands nationally. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Space Coyote, Wana, Smarty Plants, and Beezle. For additional information, please visit www.petalfast.com .

