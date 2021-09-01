Petalfast Launches Incubator Program; Pilot By Petalfast

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petalfast Inc., the first-of-its-kind full spectrum sales and marketing agency for cannabis brands, is proud to announce the formal launch of Pilot by Petalfast – the Company's new incubator program. Already well established in helping successful brands boost sales, Pilot by Petalfast provides new and recently launched brands with direct access to leading retailers and opportunities to gain first-hand market analysis, while also offering select retailers the opportunity to see future brands before they formally hit the market. By incentivizing both brands and retailers, emerging companies can leverage Petalfast's relationships and decades of brand-building expertise to create an executable go-to-market strategic plan. The launch of this program also will provide brands with up to fifty face-to-face meetings with leading retailers throughout the State of California. "Launching brands in this industry is very difficult. The Pilot program will allow us to meet with key retailers, which will make a significant impact that will improve our overall strategy and position in the market. We are thankful to be one of the first brands to launch in the Pilot program." said Kyle Turley, Former NFL athlete and Founder of Revenant.

Retailers will gain early access to up-and-coming brands and have the ability to receive and review samples, allowing these retailers to make educated purchasing decisions with regard to new products, all in an effort to provide consumers with more choices in the marketplace. "Petalfast is solving one of my biggest challenges, access to legitimate, innovative brands that can scale. Petalfast has a streamlined process for providing access to those brands in a seamless way. We look forward to partnering with some of these brands in the future," said Tommy Quicksilver, VP of Marketing and Business Development of The Artist Tree.

"Pilot was created from listening to our customers; both brands and retailers. We have learned that not every brand is prepared to be accelerated," said Petalfast Inc. CEO Jason Vegotsky." "The biggest issue facing new brands is accessibility and Pilot solves these issues by providing a launching point for both brands and retailers. This program is unparalleled in terms of directing strong earning potential to these newly launched companies while also enhancing the retail experience for consumers."

The announcement of Pilot comes amidst a busy time for Petalfast which recently partnered with Dimensional Insight, which offers enhanced access to "real time" performance and sales analytics. Petalfast continues to build a diverse portfolio of brands, highlighting the creative product offerings available in the cannabis space while helping those brands build greater success. The accelerator portfolio approach is a key differentiator for Petalfast, significantly changing the way a cannabis brand can launch, scale, and establish itself in the market.

About Petalfast

Petalfast is the first-of-its-kind full spectrum sales and marketing agency for the cannabis industry. With decades of experience working with retailers and distributors in cannabis, food and beverage, wine and spirits, and CPG, Petalfast helps cannabis brands achieve rapid growth via its go-to-market accelerator program and incubator program in California, and through its full suite of agency services available to brands nationally. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Space Coyote, Wana, Smarty Plants and Beezle. For additional information, please visit www.petalfast.com

SOURCE Petalfast Inc.