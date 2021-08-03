Petalfast Partners with Nabis to Exclusively Service its Complete Portfolio of Brands

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petalfast , a full-spectrum sales and marketing agency for the cannabis industry announced today an exclusive partnership with Nabis , the leading licensed cannabis wholesaling platform.

By leveraging Nabis' statewide network and best-in-class technology tools, Petalfast's portfolio of brands will enjoy rapid fulfillment, low-cost financing, efficient order management and sophisticated data analytics, allowing them to scale more effectively.

"We built Petalfast to develop and scale cannabis brands by providing them robust sales and marketing expertise within a portfolio approach," said Jason Vegotsky, CEO of Petalfast. "By partnering with Nabis, we continue to enrich our offerings with a robust infrastructure to ensure the California cannabis ecosystem can continue to flourish. We are brand builders and through this partnership, we will provide our brands the best-in-class platform to scale and drive continued growth."

The partnership will propel Petalfast's entire portfolio of award-winning brands, manufacturers, and cultivation partners by providing access to Nabis Marketplace, Nabis Capital and Nabis Analytics.

"The partnership with Petalfast is highly synergistic," said Vince Ning, CEO of Nabis. "By working together, we're creating an even more complete platform for cannabis brands and retailers to grow their business."

About Nabis

Nabis is the premier licensed cannabis wholesaling platform supporting over 100 brands and supplying the entire network of California dispensaries with top-tier products. Nabis offers clients lightning-fast fulfillment, warehousing, payment processing, financing, data analytics, and sales and marketing services to enable more brands and retailers to innovate, launch, and scale. Founded in 2017 by software engineers Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis is fueled by cutting-edge technology designed to support cannabis wholesaling between brands and retailers. Nabis works directly with its partners to streamline the regulated cannabis wholesaling process by leveraging actionable, industry-leading sales data and insights to help brands and retailers scale strategically. Learn more: Nabis.com.

About Petalfast

Petalfast is the first-of-its-kind full-spectrum sales and marketing agency for the cannabis industry. Petalfast helps cannabis brands achieve rapid growth via its go-to-market accelerator program in California, and through its full spectrum of agency services available to brands nationally. The notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Wana, Space Coyote, KUDA, Beezle, and Smarty Plants.

Media Contact:

Julie Dietel

Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency

[email protected]

978.502.7705

SOURCE Nabis