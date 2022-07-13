Petaluma Named a 2022 Best for the World™ B Corp for Environmental Excellence

Sustainable Dog Nutrition Brand is Among the Top Five Percent of Certified B Corps Worldwide

OAKLAND, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petaluma , maker of sustainable dog food and treats, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2022 Best for the World™ B Corp by B Lab in recognition of its outstanding positive impact on the environment. The company's mission to reduce the carbon pawprint of the pet food industry has placed the brand among the top five percent of Certified B Corps globally based on its verified B Impact Score in its corresponding size group.

"From day one, we have promised to keep our commitment to our pets and the planet at the forefront of every decision we face as a company without compromise, even when the right choice means taking a harder path,'' said Garrett Wymore, CEO and Co-Founder of Petaluma. "The Best for the World honor is validation that Petaluma's fresh approach to dog food is paving the way for a cleaner future not only for our four-legged friends but for all of us who call Earth home. With so much work left to be done as a collective, we're channeling our excitement from this achievement into motivation to continue exploring ways we can do our part."

Petaluma is redefining pet food with plant-based nutrition that provides all the nutrients dogs need to thrive with a dramatically smaller footprint and without the use of factory-farmed animal proteins. The brand's veterinarian-formulated food and treats replace resource-intensive ingredients with sustainable alternatives that require far less land, water, and greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to its B Corp Certification, Petaluma is also Climate Neutral Certified and a 1% for the Planet member.

"Each Best for the World edition is an opportunity to raise the bar for how businesses can and should operate to create real and lasting positive impact for their workers, customers, communities, and the environment," said Dan Osusky, Head of Standards and Insights at B Lab Global. "While no company is perfect and even the best companies can and should continue to strive to improve, the B Corps recognized as Best for the World can provide us all — standards setters, B Corps, non-B Corps, and sustainability advocates — with inspiration on what true leadership in business can look like to make progress on addressing our current global challenges."

The Best for the World recognition is administered by B Lab, the global nonprofit network that certifies and mobilizes B Corps, which are businesses that meet high standards of positive social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Today, there are more than 5,000 B Corps across 80 countries and 155 industries, unified by one common goal: building an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system.

Founded by Garrett Wymore and Caroline Buck in 2019, Petaluma is a sustainable dog nutrition brand with an ambitious goal to challenge the pet food industry's reliance on animal agriculture. Petaluma first launched its gently oven-baked dog food in July 2021 before expanding into treats less than a year later. The mission-driven brand replaces resource-intensive animal ingredients with plant-based alternatives that require far less land, water, and greenhouse gas emissions. Backed by science and formulated by veterinarians, Petaluma provides all the nutrients dogs need for a healthy and balanced diet. As a public benefit corporation, Petaluma is a Certified B Corporation®, Climate Neutral Certified, and a member of 1% for the Planet. Petaluma is currently based in Oakland, CA. To learn more, go to feedpetaluma.com .

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies — known as B Corps — who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 400,000 workers in over 5,000 B Corps across 80 countries and 155 industries, and more than 200,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. B Lab has created and led efforts to pass over 50 corporate statutes globally that enable stakeholder governance, with over 10,000 companies using the legal framework. To learn more and join the movement, visit www.bcorporation.net .

