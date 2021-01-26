Petasense Launches the First 3-in-1 Industrial Sensor With Vibration, Temperature and Speed

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petasense, a leader in IIoT sensors and asset reliability and optimization, launched the first industrial wired sensor that combines vibration, temperature and speed detection into a single sensor. The Vibration Sensor (VSx) plugs into the Petasense Transmitter (Tx) to detect common failures in variable speed, batch or spared assets.

Until now, these assets have been challenging to monitor because readings are often taken under different operating conditions, resulting in missed readings or data points that are not comparable across time.

Petasense launches the first industrial sensor to include vibration, temperature and speed.

Integrated speed detection within the VSx allows users to take measurements only during the specified speed ranges or when the asset is operating. Embedded smart sensing allows the sensors to communicate with each other, providing synchronized readings across multiple sensors on the asset train. By taking simultaneous measurements, users are able to better diagnose developing problems.

"The VSx is the first sensor of its kind, addressing the biggest challenge for monitoring variable speed, spared, or batch assets," commented Dan Bradley, CEO of Petasense. "Companies in almost every industry have critical assets that they have not been able to monitor effectively until now. Petasense's combination of advanced sensing, automated analytics and deep application knowledge allows our customers to realize a quick benefit of maintenance's digital transformation and eliminate unnecessary maintenance."

The VSx follows the recent launch of Petasense's wireless Vibration Mote (VM3) and provides an option for applications or customers that want a wired sensor. By wiring the VSx into the Petasense Transmitter, users can take advantage of affordable battery-less wireless monitoring. Eliminating battery change-outs will help to accelerate IIoT deployments, which has been a common challenge for large-scale projects.

Data from the VSx is sent from the Transmitter securely over standard Wi-Fi to the Petasense Asset Reliability and Optimization (ARO) Cloud. ARO uses machine learning algorithms, coupled with a comprehensive library of assets and failure modes, to continuously assess asset health. Web and Mobile Apps allow users to monitor assets remotely and receive actionable insights through real-time notifications.

Petasense is a Silicon Valley-based, venture-backed, IIoT company that was founded with a vision of making industrial machines smarter. They offer plug-and-play wireless sensors and cloud-based software to see the condition of any asset, anywhere, anytime. Clients include industry leaders like Barrick, APS, C&W Services, JLL, Exelon, and Stanford.

Contact: Juli Iacuaniello

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 800.215.1485

Website: www.petasense.com

Related Images

petasenses-vsx-sensor.png

Petasense's VSx sensor

Petasense launches the first industrial sensor to include vibration, temperature and speed.

Related Links

Petasense website

SOURCE Petasense