Petauri Announces Leadership Transition for Petauri Advance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri, a leading purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, today announced a leadership transition within its medical and scientific communications division, Petauri Advance. This move underscores the company's commitment to delivering unrivaled therapeutic area expertise, paired with the agility, client service, and innovation of independent healthcare agencies.

Lisa Hefner has been appointed Group President of Petauri Advance and will oversee operations and growth across its agencies: Bluprint Oncology, Cogency, Drive, Momentum, Propel, and Verascity Science. Lisa's elevation follows the retirement of Jan Hannon, whose visionary leadership helped shape the organization and drive innovation across the medical communications industry.

Jan Hannon's career is marked by over 30 years of entrepreneurial leadership and industry impact. She founded CHS in 1995, which evolved into Conisus in 1999, and later launched the Brightly companies Bluprint Oncology, Cogency, and Verascity in 2016 in partnership with Lisa Hefner and Mark Ellis. Her legacy includes building deep client partnerships, championing excellence in tactical delivery, and mentoring a generation of oncology leaders, all rooted in the mission of clarifying complex science for those on the front lines of care.

"Jan's influence on our industry and our team is immeasurable," said Lisa Hefner. "She's built more than companies; she's built communities of excellence, integrity, and heart. I'm honored to continue growing the organization she established."

Lisa brings extensive experience and a proven track record of strategic leadership to her new role. Her appointment ensures continuity of the values Jan instilled, while positioning Petauri Advance to evolve and expand its services in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape, where demand for high-quality medical and scientific communications and education continues to grow.

"Lisa is a dynamic leader with the vision and expertise to guide Petauri Advance into its next chapter," said Dan Renick, CEO of Petauri. "She has been a cornerstone of the Petauri Advance vision since day 1, helping shape the culture, capabilities, and client partnerships that define the organization. Her elevation to Group President is not just a natural next step; it's a powerful affirmation of her leadership and the future she's ready to build."

About Petauri

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by CEO Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in life sciences, health systems, scientific communications, and market access.

Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group, the agencies of FORCE Communications, Mtech Access, Delta Hat, the agencies of the Brightly Network, Formulary Insights, and Artia Solutions, all now Powered by Petauri™. The legacy organizations now comprise Petauri's 6 business units—Petauri Advance, Petauri Advisors, Petauri Evidence, Petauri Kinect, Petauri MAx, and Artia Solutions. Over time, Oak Hill will invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients to improve patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances.

From strategy to implementation, Petauri seamlessly supports these clients with a wide range of innovative solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. For more information, please visit www.petauri.com.

