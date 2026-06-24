Petauri Named to MM+M Agency 100 2026

Rapidly growing pharmaceutical services platform receives industry recognition

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri, a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, today announced its inclusion in the MM+M Agency 100 2026, a definitive guide to the most innovative and impactful healthcare marketing agencies in North America.

Published annually by MM+M (Medical Marketing + Media), the Agency 100 recognizes organizations that are driving meaningful progress across the healthcare marketing landscape, spanning strategy, creativity, and measurable business outcomes.

With 32% year-over-year growth, Petauri's recognition reflects its continued momentum and the strength of its integrated model, designed to help pharmaceutical and biotech companies navigate an increasingly complex and constrained market access and medical communications environment. The company supported nearly 300 organizations in 2025, adding over 100 new clients to its roster.

"When I describe Petauri, it is often easier to start with what we don't do, as in undifferentiated capabilities" said Dan Renick, CEO of Petauri. "We are highly intentional about where we focus, because those are the areas where we know we can deliver unmatched expertise and impact. Our teams are built to solve some of the most pressing challenges facing our clients today."

Those areas include U.S. and global HEOR, payer market access, medical communications, health system engagement, and Medicaid access consulting. In 2025, Petauri expanded its platform with the addition of Artia Solutions, further strengthening its ability to support clients across the full spectrum of access channels. As manufacturers face mounting scrutiny from payers, more restrictive coverage policies, and evolving legislation, success requires a more integrated, system-level approach to access strategy, and Petauri's highly curated suite of capabilities provides that.

"In addition to continued growth across our market access teams, we are seeing strong demand for experienced partners who can translate complex data into clinically meaningful narratives, particularly as innovation accelerates in rare and orphan diseases," Renick continued. "That demand is reflected in the growth of our Petauri Advance medical communications teams, whose deep expertise in highly specialized therapeutic areas like oncology, hematology, immunology, and neuroscience is critical as the science advances and clarity becomes essential."

This recognition follows another milestone for the organization, its recent Great Place to Work® certification, underscoring both its external impact and strong internal culture.

"It is incredibly rewarding to see the organization recognized in the market, and equally meaningful to know that the culture we are building resonates with our teams," said Lauren Gonzalez, VP of Human Resources at Petauri. "Our people are our greatest strength. Their collaboration and commitment to our clients are what make Petauri what it is today."

As Petauri continues to grow, the organization remains focused on its core mission: helping life sciences companies navigate industry and scientific complexity, demonstrate economic and clinical value, and ultimately speed patient access to innovative therapies.

About Petauri

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by CEO Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, commercialization support, patient services, and data and analytics.

Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group, the agencies of FORCE Communications, Mtech Access, Delta Hat, the agencies of the Brightly Network, Formulary Insights, and Artia Solutions, all now Powered by Petauri™. The legacy organizations now comprise Petauri's six business units—Petauri Advance, Petauri Advisors, Petauri Evidence, Petauri Kinect, Petauri MAx, and Artia Solutions. Over time, Oak Hill will invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients to improve patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances.

From strategy to implementation, Petauri seamlessly supports these clients with a wide range of innovative solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. For more information, please visit www.petauri.com.

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SOURCE Petauri