Petauri Announces Executive Leadership Team Promotions to Support Continued Growth and Operational Excellence

Petauri promotes senior leaders whose contributions have strengthened the platform's foundation for continued growth and operational excellence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri, a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, today announced the promotions of five senior leaders who have been instrumental in building the company's operational foundation since its formation in 2023.

Top Row (from left): Lauren Gonzalez, Nicole Kline, Jeff Petet; Bottom Row (from left): Katie Sapia, Alex Szigety

This announcement follows several recent milestones for the organization, including achieving Great Place to Work® certification in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and earning the #42 ranking on Medical Marketing + Media's (MM+M) Agency 100 list, which highlighted Petauri's double-digit year-over-year topline growth, now for consecutive years.

The appointments formalize Petauri's operational executive leadership team and reflect the organization's continued investment in the people, infrastructure, and governance required to support long-term growth.

Since joining Petauri at its inception, these leaders have established the framework that enables the organization to operate as an integrated platform, creating processes, culture, and capabilities that support exceptional outcomes for clients, partners, and patients.

"As we look at how far Petauri has come in just a few years, our Center team has played an integral role in building the company we are today," said Dan Renick, Chief Executive Officer of Petauri. "Their leadership has strengthened every aspect of our organization, and we are fortunate to have leaders of this caliber on our team as we enter our next chapter of growth."

The Promotions Include:

Lauren Gonzalez, Chief Human Resources Officer

"One of the things I'm most proud of over the last three years is the culture we've built together," said Gonzalez. "As we've grown, we have worked hard to create an environment where talented people can do meaningful work, develop their careers, and feel connected to something bigger than themselves. What makes Petauri special has always been our people, and I'm excited to continue building a culture that supports our teams as we enter our next phase of growth."

Nicole Kline, General Counsel

"As Petauri continues to grow, it's critical that we have the frameworks in place that allow the business to scale effectively," said Kline. "I've had the opportunity to work closely with our business leaders and partners at Oak Hill Capital to support acquisitions, integrations, and strategic growth initiatives that strengthen our platform and expand the value we deliver to clients and look forward to continuing to do so."

Jeff Petet, Chief Information Officer

"From day one, our technology strategy has been focused on building secure, scalable platforms that connect our people, data, and capabilities across the organization," said Petet. "As technology continues to evolve, we have an incredible opportunity to thoughtfully leverage emerging capabilities and AI to accelerate innovation. By augmenting our people's expertise with governed, human-in-the-loop AI, we can create more value for our clients while enabling our teams to operate with increased speed and impact."

Katie Sapia, Senior Vice President, Operations

"It's been incredibly rewarding to help build Petauri from the ground up, but laying the foundation was only the beginning," said Sapia. "As we continue to grow, I'm excited to focus on refining the processes, systems, and data that power the business to deliver truly seamless experiences for both our teams and our clients."

Alex Szigety, Chief Financial Officer

"The growth we've achieved over the past three years is a reflection of the exceptional people across this organization working toward a shared vision," said Szigety. "We have accomplished a great deal together, but there is still much to do. I look forward to helping drive disciplined growth, operational excellence, and value creation as we continue writing the next chapter of Petauri's story."

About Petauri

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by CEO Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, commercialization support, patient services, and data and analytics.

Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group, the agencies of FORCE Communications, Mtech Access, Delta Hat, the agencies of the Brightly Network, Formulary Insights, and Artia Solutions, all now Powered by Petauri™. The legacy organizations now comprise Petauri's six business units—Petauri Advance, Petauri Advisors, Petauri Evidence, Petauri Kinect, Petauri MAx, and Artia Solutions. Over time, Oak Hill will invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients to improve patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances.

From strategy to implementation, Petauri seamlessly supports these clients with a wide range of innovative solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. For more information, please visit www.petauri.com.

Media Contact:

Liz Gulino

Petauri

[email protected]

(917)410-1162

SOURCE Petauri