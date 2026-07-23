Petauri Expands Market Access Leadership Team, Strengthening Integrated Value and Access Solutions

Leadership expansion deepens Petauri Advisors' expertise across client engagement, payer strategy, government programs, and access solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri, a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, today announced an expansion of its Advisors leadership team, with Elisa Boyle assuming the role of Senior Vice President, Client Engagement, and Michelle Jacobson joining the organization as Senior Director, Value and Access. Together, these leadership updates strengthen Petauri's commitment to delivering integrated value and access solutions across the healthcare ecosystem.

Elisa has supported the organization's market access agency since Petauri's formation, joining the agency with nearly two decades of experience working for pharmaceutical manufacturers. She played an instrumental role in the growth and success of the group's market access capabilities. In her new role, Elisa will focus on cultivating executive-level client relationships and advancing strategic growth initiatives. She will connect manufacturers with the full breadth of expertise available across Petauri's market access services, which encompasses payer, health system, and Medicaid access solutions.

"Elisa's transition to Petauri Advisors represents a strategic investment in both our clients and our future growth," said Dan Vanderpoel, PharmD, President, Petauri Advisors. "Elisa understands the challenges our clients face and has a proven ability to turn those challenges into meaningful opportunities for growth and impact. In this role, she will engage with clients earlier in the product and commercialization lifecycle, helping shape market access strategy and identify opportunities long before execution begins."

Michelle joins Petauri with more than 25 years of experience across market access, payer strategy, government programs, and pharmacy leadership. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of Trade Client Strategy at Prime Therapeutics, where she led payer engagement strategies across rare disease, diabetes, HIV, metabolic conditions, and other specialty therapeutic areas. Her expertise spans formulary and utilization management, value-based contracting, Medicare strategy, and cross-functional market access planning.

Michelle's ability to connect clinical, financial, and operational perspectives will further strengthen Petauri's Access Customer Experience (ACE) team and its ability to develop practical solutions that create value for patients, payers, and manufacturers alike. Her payer expertise, strategic mindset, and collaborative approach will help clients overcome access barriers and deliver meaningful value to the patients they serve.

These leadership investments reflect Petauri's ongoing commitment to building one of the industry's most comprehensive market access organizations, bringing together deep expertise from payer, manufacturer, provider, and commercialization perspectives. As the value and access landscape continues to evolve, Petauri Advisors remains focused on helping life sciences companies anticipate change, develop evidence-based strategies, improve access to innovative therapies, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for patients.

About Petauri

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by CEO Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, commercialization support, patient services, and data and analytics.

Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group, the agencies of FORCE Communications, Mtech Access, Delta Hat, the agencies of the Brightly Network, Formulary Insights, and Artia Solutions, all now Powered by Petauri™. The legacy organizations now comprise Petauri's six business units—Petauri Advance, Petauri Advisors, Petauri Evidence, Petauri Kinect, Petauri MAx, and Artia Solutions. Over time, Oak Hill will invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients to improve patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances.

From strategy to implementation, Petauri seamlessly supports these clients with a wide range of innovative solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. With continued investments in experienced leadership and integrated capabilities, Petauri is well positioned to help clients navigate the evolving market access landscape. For more information, please visit www.petauri.com.

Media Contact:

Liz Gulino

Petauri

[email protected]

(917) 410-1162

SOURCE Petauri