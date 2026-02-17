PetBux Launches National Cashback Marketplace as Pet Ownership Costs Hit Record Highs

Helping Pet Parents Save on Food, Treats, and Everyday Essentials

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PetBux, a new national cashback marketplace built exclusively for pet parents, has officially launched across the United States, helping families earn real cash back on the pet brands they already buy online. As pet ownership costs have risen more than 20–25% in recent years, PetBux aims to make everyday pet care more affordable without coupons, subscriptions, or retailer lock-ins. Pet parents can begin earning cash back immediately by visiting PetBux.com .

Food, treats, supplements, and wellness essentials have become a growing financial burden for pet owners nationwide. While cashback has become a mainstream e-commerce incentive, pet parents lacked a centralized platform designed specifically for the pet industry. PetBux fills that gap by aggregating cashback offers across a network of trusted pet brands, allowing shoppers to save money without changing how or where they shop.

How PetBux Works

Click through PetBux to a participating pet brand

Complete your purchase directly on the brand's website

Earn real cash back paid via PayPal or Zelle

Early PetBux users are already seeing meaningful savings, with some purchases earning $30–$45 in real cash back on a single order.

Participating Brands and Categories: PetBux features cashback offers across dry and fresh pet food, subscription meals, treats, supplements, grooming products, and everyday pet essentials. Participating brands include Freshpet , Open Farm , Royal Canin , Primal , A Pup Above , The Original Poop Bags , Maev and dozens more, with new partners added regularly.

"We built PetBux because pet ownership was becoming financially overwhelming for our own family, and there wasn't a simple, transparent way to save on the products our dog needed," said Rami Sahhar, Founder and CEO of PetBux. "Pet parents shouldn't have to choose between quality care and affordability. PetBux helps families save real money on essential purchases without changing their buying habits."

Unlike traditional loyalty programs, PetBux offers real cash back and operates on a performance-based model where brands only pay for completed purchases.

As rising pet care costs continue to impact households nationwide, PetBux aims to help keep pets in loving homes by reducing everyday expenses and supporting responsible pet ownership.

PetBux is now live and available nationwide at www.petbux.com

PetBux is a national cashback marketplace for pet parents, offering real cash back on pet brands they already buy online through a pay-for-performance model.

