Petco and Jinx Dog Nutrition Launch Strategic Digital Partnership

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco, the destination for total pet health and wellness, and Jinx, a direct-to-consumer dog food company, announced a strategic partnership that will bring Jinx's kibble and treats to petco.com . In line with Petco's commitment to high-quality nutrition, Jinx's dog food will provide pet parents with even more convenient, accessible options online.

"As more consumers lean into online shopping, we're pleased to include Jinx in our carefully selected assortment of wholesome food and treats to help our guests find the right food for their pets' needs," said Petco Chief Digital and Innovation Officer Darren MacDonald. "We have massively enhanced our e-commerce capabilities and have experienced a growth of more than 100% in this category. Jinx is a natural fit within not only our digital transformation but also our dedication to quality nutrition standards for the health and wellbeing of pets."

In addition to strong brick and mortar performance, Petco's expanded digital capabilities include options ranging from buy online, pick up in-store to curbside pick-up to deliver a true omnichannel shopping experience for guests. From May 2019 when the company became the first and only national retailer to no longer sell food and treats containing artificial colors, flavors and preservatives* for dogs and cats , to its most recent decision to end the sale of electronic "shock" collars, Petco has been devoted to being a health and wellness partner for pets and pet parents.

Designed with the understanding that dogs are omnivores, and that the lifestyles of modern dogs impact their nutritional needs, Jinx created unique recipes that pair fresh proteins with plant-based ingredients to give furry family members the nutritional composition they need to thrive. Jinx products have been created and tested by experts in the pet nutrition space, including animal scientists, formulators and nutritionists, resulting in foods that are palatable and easily digestible.

"Petco is a leader in pet specialty, and it's an honor to be on their digital shelves," says Jinx co-founder and CEO Terri Rockovich. "Our food is filled with meat- and plant-based proteins, superfoods, active probiotics and clean ingredients packed with vitamins and no added fillers. Jinx and Petco share brand values that are anchored in the love for our pets, and Petco has shown incredible support to help us deliver on our promise of providing customers with a convenient, seamless shopping experience."

For more information on Jinx's products and Petco's full suite of online offerings, visit petco.com or ThinkJinx.com .

*See how Petco defines artificial ingredients at Petco.com/nutritionstandards .

About Petco, The Health and Wellness Co.

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been trailblazing new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app . In tandem with The Petco Foundation , an independent nonprofit organization, through in-store adoption events, we have helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

About Jinx

Founded in January 2020, Jinx celebrates modern dogs and their pet parents with a full range of nutritious consumables that makes mealtime better for them and easier for their owners. Jinx recipes are crafted with high-quality proteins, powerhouse superfoods, and probiotics to promote complete & balanced wellness for today's moderately active animal. With clean ingredient labels that even make humans drool, Jinx serves as a safe haven for skeptical pet parents who want to treat their dog to better food. The brand currently offers kibble, treats, and dog sauces that have become a fast favorite amongst celebrities including their high-profile investors Will Smith, Nas, Halsey, and more.

