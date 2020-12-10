Petco Announces Nationwide Same-Day Delivery, New Digital Offerings

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco, a comprehensive health and wellness partner for pets and pet parents, today announced a newly redesigned website, an enhanced Petco app experience, new online tools for pet parents as well as same-day delivery, available nationwide in partnership with DoorDash. The partnership marks the first time Petco has offered customers a same-day delivery service through petco.com and the Petco app, powered exclusively through DoorDash.

Featuring a brand-new interface that makes shopping even easier, faster load times and more information for managing your pet than ever before, petco.com allows guests to buy products and book services appointments in ways that work for them. The revamped website is designed with a health and wellness-forward approach in a new modern look and feel, enabling pet parents to easily shop their local store and pick up what they need, in-store or curbside, as well as book health and wellness services like vet, grooming and training, including new offerings like online training.

A new feature that Petco app and online shoppers can explore is the Right Food Finder tool. The tool allows customers to input information about their pet such as age, breed and other special requests like sensitive stomach or weight management, and receive a customized food recommendation based on their pet's unique needs.

Along with the performance and design enhancements, the Petco app offers "care reminders," so now pet parents can set up their pet in the app to receive push notifications when their pet requires care. Reminders cover a broad range of wellbeing categories, from dental chews and flea and tick treatments, to nutrition and expiring vaccinations.

Petco has also launched the nationwide same-day delivery service, which provides a quick, convenient and safe way to shop. Customers across the country can purchase products for same-day delivery with no fee or membership required. The service is free with any eligible purchase over $35.

"Consumers want more than a transactional relationship with the companies they do business with," said Petco Chief Digital and Innovation Officer Darren MacDonald. "They want deeper, richer experiences, as well as more convenient ways to shop. We think same-day delivery is a huge win for pet parents and the latest step on our journey to meet their needs like no one else can."

As consumers continue to embrace online shopping due to COVID-19, Petco's same-day delivery offers a convenient way to receive everything from your favorite dog food to go-to cat litter. Same-day delivery can be accessed through petco.com or the Petco app at check-out by simply adding eligible items to the cart. Orders placed before 2 p.m. local time will be delivered the same day, and orders beyond that time will be delivered the following day. Customers can also earn Pals rewards with same-day delivery purchases, giving them access to all the health and wellness offerings available at Petco.

"Now more than ever, consumers are craving rich online experiences that prioritize ease of use and convenience. We're proud to have been chosen by Petco as their exclusive delivery provider, offering pet parents the convenience of same-day delivery through Petco's digital channels for the first time," said Carly Brush, Director & General Manager, Retail Fulfillment at DoorDash. "During a holiday season like never before, Petco customers can now access all their pet's health and wellness needs instantly from the comfort of their homes."

Petco's same-day delivery service will be fulfilled through DoorDash Drive, its white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business. DoorDash Drive allows merchants that generate demand through their own websites, apps and other channels to fulfill orders using DoorDash's logistics service. Through Drive, Petco's delivery will be contactless, enabling the Dasher to leave the Petco order in a safe, secure location designated by the customer.

For more information on Petco's same-day delivery, visit petco.com or the Petco app. With deals available both in-store and online, pet parents have a variety of ways to save. All Petco stores are following health guidelines recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including cleaning, sanitizing, facial coverings and social distancing. For pet parents seeking additional information, refer to guidance from the CDC around COVID-19 and pets.

