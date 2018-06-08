Petco Celebrates Ocean Conservation on World Oceans Day

The main focuses of this year's World Ocean Day celebrations focus on education on marine pollution prevention, protection and repopulation of the world's coral reefs, and by choosing marine aquatic life that is either aquacultured or collected using responsible, sustainable methods.

Not just thousands, but billions of plants, fish, animals and people depend on the world's oceans every day and it's critical to inspire more involvement in the conservation of and protection of these bodies of water.

"World Oceans Day is the perfect opportunity for pet parents to get involved in ocean conservation by participating in community events, beach clean ups and choosing aquacultured aquatic life," said Kevin Kohen, director of LiveAquaria, a division of Petco. "As industry leaders with the strongest standards for animal health and welfare, we believe aquacultured aquatic life not only helps support the sustainability of marine species and their natural environments, it also helps preserve the oceans for future generations."

The company also recognizes the importance of doing their part in helping to preserve and protect the world's coral reefs and the fish that depend on them. Petco supports and partners with organizations that lead the charge in protecting the world's oceanic environments. This year, Petco contributed $100,000 to Rising Tide Conservation and $20,000 to Coral Restoration Foundation, so that these organizations can continue their work in protecting the world's oceans through conservation, education and research initiatives.

Petco today released a new video featuring Coral Restoration Foundation. Together, we aim to raise awareness and showcase the importance of the world's most endangered, and yet most vital, ecosystems, coral reefs.

For additional information Petco's commitment to marine aquatic life visit petco.com/aquacultured.

About Petco and the Petco Foundation

With more than 50 years of service to pet parents, Petco is a leading pet specialty retailer that obsesses about delivering health and happy experiences for pets and the people who love them. We do this by providing the products, services, advice and experiences that keep pets physically fit, mentally alert, socially engaged and emotionally happy. Everything we do is guided by our vision for Healthier Pets. Happier People. Better World. We operate more than 1,500 Petco and Unleashed by Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico; prescription services and pet supplies from the leading veterinary-operated pet product supplier, Drs. Foster & Smith; digitally-delivered pet health advice through PetCoach; and petco.com. The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, has invested more than $200 million since it was created in 1999 to help promote and improve the welfare of companion animals. In conjunction with the Foundation, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, help find homes for more than 400,000 animals every year.

