Petco, Express Scripts Support Paws of War

SAN DIEGO and ST. LOUIS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco and Express Scripts, partners in helping pet parents take complete care of the pets they love, today announced a donated product and financial commitment totaling $200,000 to Paws of War, a leading nonprofit organization with a mission to rescue, transport, and train shelter dogs to be service dogs for military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and/or traumatic brain injury.

The companies created a strategic alliance last year to offer pet parents a more affordable, faster and more convenient way to get the medicines their pets need. In addition, the companies are coming together to continue their long-standing support of the military and their families by working with organizations like Paws of War that help address the holistic needs of veterans.

"We are thrilled to partner with Express Scripts and Petco to expand our ability to help on both ends of the leash," said Dori Scofield, co-founder, Paws of War. "Our mission is to take care of those who take care of us. Finding forever homes for shelter pets with our brave veterans is our way of honoring their service and maintaining their health."

"Both Petco and Express Scripts are committed to serving active duty military members, veterans, and their families," said Wendy Barnes, vice president and general manager, Consumer Solutions, Express Scripts. "We could not be more pleased to expand our support through a growing relationship with Paws of War."

For more information or to sign up for Petco's new online prescription services, visit petco.com/pharmacy. For more information about Express Scripts, visit lab.express-scripts.com.

About Paws of War

The mission of Paws of War is to train and place shelter dogs to serve and provide independence to our U.S. military veterans that suffer from the emotional effects of war. In turn, each Veteran can experience the therapeutic and unconditional love only a companion animal can bring. Visit us at http://www.pawsofwar.org.

About Petco and the Petco Foundation

Petco is a leading pet specialty retailer with more than 50 years of service to pet parents. Everything we do is guided by our vision for Healthier Pets. Happier People. Better World. We operate more than 1,500 Petco and Unleashed by Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico; complete pet care services and veterinary advice through PetCoach; and petco.com. The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, has invested more than $200 million since it was created in 1999 to help promote and improve the welfare of companion animals. In conjunction with the Foundation, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, help find homes for more than 400,000 animals every year.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts is a health care opportunity company. Empowered by our legacy as an industry innovator, we dare to imagine — and deliver — a better health care system with greater choice, predictability, affordability and improved outcomes. From pharmacy and medical benefits management, to specialty pharmacy care and everything in between, we uncover opportunities to make health care better.

We stand alongside our clients and partners, collaborating to develop personalized solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve, whenever and wherever it's needed. We believe health care can do more.

We are Champions For BetterSM.

Express Scripts, a Cigna company, unlocks new value in pharmacy, medical and beyond to further total health for all.

For more information, visit Lab.Express-Scripts.com or follow @ExpressScripts on Twitter.

Contact:

Christine Portell

Express Scripts

314-560-9909

cportell@express-scripts.com

SOURCE Express Scripts

Related Links

http://www.express-scripts.com

