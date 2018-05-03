Petco Foundation and Blue Buffalo Foundation Continue Critical Campaign to Fight Pet Cancer

The Pet Cancer Awareness Campaign's goal is to raise an additional $2.5 million in funding and assistance during the 2018 campaign.

"We know the fight against pet cancer is important to millions of pet owners," said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation. "Pets are family, and our love for pets is why we strive for new medical treatments and therapies to assure our pets live longer sharing their love with us. Investing in lifesaving pet cancer research and treatments is crucial to creating the best life for our pets."

Estimates suggest approximately 6 million dogs and nearly the same number of cats are impacted by cancer each year. The Petco Foundation and Blue Buffalo Foundation invest in pet cancer research at leading veterinary oncology universities like Tufts University and University of Pennsylvania (UPenn). One innovative example is UPenn's Canine Mammary Tumor Program – a unique research study that also provides cancer treatment for shelter dogs with mammary tumors.

In addition to supporting vital research, funds raised in the campaign help families fight their pet's cancer. Investments in seven university veterinary oncology centers and other treatment funds assist families by covering the cost of cancer treatment for their pets.

More recently, the Foundations have partnered with Canines-N-Kids, an organization committed to bringing the brightest minds together to create a more united and collaborative approach to research. Their approach works to move comparative oncology solutions forward to cure the devastating cancers that impact both kids and dogs.

"Blue Buffalo and the Blue Buffalo Foundation have been committed to finding a cure for pet cancer since our inception," said David Petrie, President of Blue Buffalo Foundation. "We are excited about collaborative efforts, together with Petco and the Petco Foundation, to raise funds for research, increase awareness of cancer warning signs and help pet parents with the cost of pet cancer treatment."

From May 5-27, pet lovers are encouraged to join Blue Buffalo and the Petco Foundation in the fight against pet cancer by donating in Petco and Unleashed by Petco stores or online, and by sharing knowledge about the early warning signs of pet cancer and how they fight pet cancer using the hashtag #FightPetCancer. Donations can be made in any amount during checkout in a Petco or Unleashed by Petco store, or by donating online at petcofoundation.org/PCA.

Blue Buffalo will host special awareness events taking place in Petco and Unleashed by Petco stores across the nation on Saturday, May 5 and Saturday, May 19. Pet parents can pick up a free "10 warning signs of pet cancer" magnet and samples of Blue Buffalo's Wilderness treats.

In addition, the Petco Foundation will host panel events during the month on Facebook with the families of pet cancer survivors as well as those who are at the forefront of research to find a cure for pet cancer.

For more information, visit www.petcofoundation.org/pca.

To find a Petco or Unleashed by Petco store near you, visit petco.com.

About the Petco Foundation

At the Petco Foundation, we believe that every animal deserves to live its best life. Since 1999, we've invested more than $200 million in lifesaving animal welfare work to make that happen. With our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners, we inspire and empower communities to make a difference by investing in adoption and medical care programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, service and therapy animals, and numerous other lifesaving initiatives. Through our Think Adoption First program, we partner with Petco stores and animal welfare organizations across the country to increase pet adoptions. So far, we've helped more than 5.5 million pets find their new loving families, and we're just getting started. Visit petcofoundation.org to learn more about how you can get involved.

About the Blue Buffalo Foundation

The Blue Buffalo Foundation was established in 2003 by Blue Buffalo Company, a manufacturer of natural dog and cat foods under the BLUE™ brand name. Finding a cure for pet cancer is one of the top priorities for Blue Buffalo because its founders have had very personal experience with this disease. "Our dog Blue, a large breed Airedale and a great pal, had three bouts with cancer," said Bill Bishop, Blue Buffalo's founder. "After Blue's battles, we wanted to do something meaningful to help find a cure for this devastating disease. So one of the first things we did after starting our pet food company was to establish the Foundation to raise money for pet cancer research, and raise awareness among pet parents of the early warning signs of this disease." Visit www.PetCancerAwareness.org for more information.

