Petco Foundation Continues Commitment to Fund Pet Cancer Treatment at Top U.S. Universities and Expands Initiative to Support Other Critical Pet Health Care Needs

"Pet cancer is the #1 disease-related killer of dogs and cats, and a devastating diagnosis for pet parents who cannot afford treatment for their pets. With all the strides being made in the veterinary oncology field increasing treatment options for our pets, our goal is to make these lifesaving treatments available to more pets and their pet parents," said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation. "University treatment funds to support pet cancer did not universally exist prior to our creation of this support. Not only are these funds changing the lives of pets and pet parents, but it is improving the outlook for our veterinarian professionals who can help even more pets when costs might otherwise preclude such treatment."

The National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Research estimates 6 million dogs and nearly the same number of cats are impacted by cancer each year.

"Blue Buffalo has been committed to fighting pet cancer since our inception," said Danielle Donegan, Manager of Strategic Partnerships & Retail Activation at Blue Buffalo. "We are proud of the collaborative efforts together with Petco and the Petco Foundation to raise funds, increase awareness and help pet parents and their pets in the fight against pet cancer."

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, representatives from Petco, Petco Foundation, and Blue Buffalo toured the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine's Oncology Center and discussed the continued need for this lifesaving support. At the conclusion, Kogut and Petco CEO Ron Coughlin presented LSU School of Veterinary Medicine with $75,000 for the continuation of the Petco Foundation and Blue Buffalo pet cancer treatment fund. LSU is one of 11 universities to be awarded an additional $75,000 this fall including: Colorado State University Foundation, Cornell Veterinary College, North Carolina Veterinary Medical Foundation, Ohio State University Foundation, Texas A&M University, UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Florida Foundation, University of Pennsylvania, University of Tennessee Foundation and University of Wisconsin Foundation.

The Petco Foundation, in partnership with Blue Buffalo, are continuing their annual campaign to raise funds for pet cancer but expanding efforts to include raising funds for other critical pet health care needs. According to a study by the University of Tennessee's Access to Veterinary Care, an estimated 29 million dogs and cats live in households that rely on the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Seventy-four percent of pet owners reported not being able to afford sick care, with middle class participants as likely to cite financial barriers as lower-income participants. From now through October 25, the public can help pets receive treatment for pet cancer and other lifesaving care by donating at Petco or online at petcofoundation.org/pethealth.

To learn more about the Petco Foundation and its efforts to provide lifesaving treatment to pets, visit petcofoundation.org/pethealth and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

