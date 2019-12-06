Petco Foundation Surprises Animal Welfare Organizations Nationwide with $875,000 in Holiday Wishes Grant Awards

"Pets brighten our lives in so many ways, small and large," said Susanne Kogut, Petco Foundation president. "We read story after story demonstrating just how much of an impact adopted pets have on the lives of people all across the country. We are so inspired by them and grateful to the animal welfare organizations that make these adoption matches possible. We can't wait to celebrate these individuals and their pets and make Holiday Wishes come true for the animal welfare organizations that do this lifesaving work every day."

Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, added: "We've been incredibly moved by the Holiday Wishes winners' personal journeys. They are making a difference with their local adoption agencies, which we are proud to support through our efforts with BOBS from Skechers—a collection that aims to help save lives of animals across the country."

Some of the selected stories include:

First Grade Class Convinces School to Adopt Dog: First graders at a Michigan elementary school used a class exercise in "persuasive writing" to convince school administrators to adopt a school pet. The students wrote letters to their principal, citing evidence on why dogs are important for kids and the benefits of dogs in schools. Their plan worked and Buddy arrived at the school, adopted by vice principal, Karyn from the Humane Society and Animal Rescue of Muskegon County. Buddy has turned out to be the perfect dog for the school, somehow knowing what the students and teachers alike might need. Today, Buddy brightens many lives at the Title 1 school. Buddy helps calm students, cheers up teachers and provides comfort when he's needed most. The students wanted a dog...but Buddy was more than they could have hoped for.

Adopted Pup Helps Student Heal After a School Shooting: When Drew adopted a puppy named Lilly from Peak Lab Rescue, he never imagined she would help him through the most traumatic event of his life. "I thought 'School Shooting' was just a headline until it happened to me," Drew wrote. The University of North Carolina at Charlotte student was shot in the back, requiring extensive surgeries and hospitalization. "She made my recovery brighter by doing goofy stuff like chasing her tail or flopping on her back for belly rubs," Drew recalled. A year later, Drew is back in school, and with his best friend Lilly's help, he's on the road to recovery. "I make it through one class, and then the next. And every day I come home to Lilly."

Shelter Dog Helps his Dad Find Happily Ever After: From rescue to "I do," Ranger was with Chris every step of the way. Moving to New Mexico inspired Chris to adopt a dog from the Animal Humane Association of New Mexico. Little did he know, he'd end up finding his family, too. Lonely in his new town, Chris headed to his local shelter to adopt a friend. There, he met the shelter's behavior specialist who introduced Chris to his new canine best friend...and, shortly after, the woman of his dreams. "She's always said that the kindness and patience that were clear in my interactions with Ranger were the only reason she gave me a shot. We took the dogs hiking for our first date, and the rest is history."

Dog Adds Joy to a Mother's Last Years: When Max brought his adopted dog Isa home to meet his mother, Maria, it was love at first wag. When Maria was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, Isa, adopted from Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, helped bring joy and companionship in her final years on Maria's visits to Atlanta from her native Mexico. "When I got home after work, my mom and Isa used to be outside walking," said Max. "My mom used to talk to Isa, and they even watched Mexican soap operas together. They were really and truly Mexican friends showing their roots to each other."

Adopted Cat is the Companion One Busy M.D. Needed Most: For Zehui, Bechamel the cat was just what the doctor ordered. A New York City doctor has found connection and companionship by adopting a cat named Bechamel from Anjellicle Cats Rescue. During frantic hospital days, Zehui has discovered how much pets remind patients of their lives outside the hospital room. "Since Bechamel's arrival, I've begun to ask questions about people's pets....People's eyes brighten as I mention that I also have a cat and they share their own pet's quirks and mischiefs for a quick laugh. In that moment, it's a privilege to have a normal conversation. At the end of the day, we all need a small purring furball to warm our hearts in a sometimes very challenging world."

Holiday Wishes award celebrations will happen throughout the month of December at Petco locations across the country.

All animal lovers can help make even more Holiday Wishes come true by voting for their favorite Holiday Wishes story at www.petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes. From now until noon CST on December 20, 2019, the "People's Choice Award" invites the public to vote for their favorite winning story and will give the top five organizations the chance to receive additional grant funding from $5,000 to $25,000. Results of the "People's Choice Award" will be revealed before Christmas.

To learn more about the Petco Foundation and the Holiday Wishes campaign, visit www.petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to see the celebrations in action. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers' commitment to improving animals' lives through BOBS for Dogs and BOBS for Cats, visit www.bobsfromskechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About the Petco Foundation

At the Petco Foundation, we believe that every animal deserves to live its best life. Since 1999, we've invested more than $260 million in lifesaving animal welfare work to make that happen. With our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners, we inspire and empower communities to make a difference by investing in adoption and medical care programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, service and therapy animals, and numerous other lifesaving initiatives. Through our Think Adoption First program, we partner with Petco stores and animal welfare organizations across the country to increase pet adoptions. So far, we've helped more than 6 million pets find their new loving families, and we're just getting started. Visit petcofoundation.org to learn more about how you can get involved.

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers (NYSE: SKX) designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. Skechers footwear is available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, more than 3,300 Skechers Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company's e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, and throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About BOBS from Skechers

BOBS from Skechers' charitable collection of BOBS for Dogs and BOBS for Cats shoes, apparel and accessories have improved animals' lives: over the past four years, Skechers has contributed more than $4.58 million to help more than 847,000 shelter pets, including saving more than 487,000 rescued pets in the United States. It all started in 2011, when Skechers launched a movement to support children impacted by natural disasters and poverty – a cause that has helped the Company donate more than 15 million pairs of new pairs of shoes to kids in more than 60 countries worldwide. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers' commitment to making a difference, visit www.BOBSfromSkechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact for the Petco Foundation

Lisa Lane, Director of Marketing and Development

Lisa.lane@petco.com

Media Contact for Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Jennifer Clay, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Marketing

SKECHERS USA

jennc@skechers.com

(310) 937-1326

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Skechers' future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "will be," "will continue," "will result," "could," "may," "might," or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include international economic, political and market conditions including the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

SOURCE Petco Foundation

Related Links

https://www.petcofoundation.org/

