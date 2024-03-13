Petco Health + Wellness Company, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

Q4 2023 Highlights

Net revenue of $1.7 billion increased 6.1 percent year over year including the 14 th week

Comparable sales declined 0.9 percent year over year and increased 4.4 percent on a two-year basis

GAAP net loss of $22.6 million , or $(0.08) per share, compared to GAAP net income of $32.7 million , or $0.12 per share in the prior year

Adjusted Net Income 1 of $6.1 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to $52.8 million , or $0.20 per share in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $105.3 million compared to $157.9 million in the prior year

Operating Cash Flow of $47.0 million compared to $136.5 million in the prior year

Free Cash Flow1 of $(2.0) million compared to $70.6 million in the prior year

Full Year 2023 Highlights

Net revenue of $6.3 billion increased 3.6 percent year over year including the 53 rd week

Comparable sales increased 1.8 percent year over year and increased 6.3 percent on a two-year basis

GAAP net loss of $1.3 billion , or $(4.78) per share, which includes goodwill impairment of $1.2B , compared to GAAP net income of $90.8 million , or $0.34 per share in the prior year

Adjusted Net Income 1 of $22.8 million, or $0.09 per share , compared to $162.6 million , or $0.61 per share in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $401.1 million compared to $530.8 million in the prior year

Operating Cash Flow of $215.7 million compared to $346.0 million in the prior year

Free Cash Flow1 of $(9.9) million compared to $68.0 million in the prior year

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Petco delivered net revenue of $1.7 billion, up 6.1 percent versus prior year, inclusive of a 14th week. On an as-reported basis, the company's consumables business was up 8.8 percent versus prior year, and services and other business was up 17.4 percent versus prior year. Growth in the company's consumables and services and other business was partially offset by the company's supplies and companion animal business, down 1.4 percent versus prior year. GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $22.6 million or $(0.08) per share, compared to GAAP net income of $32.7 million or $0.12 per share in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income1 was $6.1 million or $0.02 per share, compared to $52.8 million or $0.20 per share in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $105.3 million compared to $157.9 million in the prior year.

For the full year 2023, Petco delivered net revenue of $6.3 billion, up 3.6 percent versus prior year, inclusive of a 53rd week. On an as-reported basis, the company's consumables business was up 7.1 percent versus prior year, and services and other business was up 21.9 percent versus prior year. Growth in the company's consumables and services and other business was partially offset by its supplies and companion animal business, down 6.8 percent versus prior year. GAAP net loss of $1.3 billion or $(4.78) per share was inclusive of a goodwill impairment of $1.2B, compared to GAAP net income of $90.8 million or $0.34 per share in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income1 was $22.8 million or $0.09 per share, compared to $162.6 million or $0.61 per share in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $401.1 million compared to $530.8 million in the prior year.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share ("Adjusted EPS"), and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Given the change in leadership, the company is not providing full year revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS guidance at this time. Instead, the company is providing earnings guidance for fiscal Q1. The company continues to provide interest, share count, and capital expenditure expectations for the full year.

Fiscal Q1 2024 Outlook

For Fiscal Q1 2024, the company expects:

Metric* FQ1 2024 Guidance Net Revenue ~ $1.5 billion Adjusted EBITDA ~ $70 million Adjusted EPS ~ $(0.06)

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

For Fiscal 2024 (a 52-week year), the company expects:

Metric* 2024 Guidance, YoY Net interest expense ~$145 million Capital Expenditures ~$140 million

*Assumptions in the guidance include that economic conditions, currency rates and the tax and regulatory landscape remain generally consistent. For fiscal 2024, our guidance anticipates a 26 percent tax rate, and 272 million weighted average diluted share count. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information:

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited and subject to reclassification)

































14 Weeks

Ended

13 Weeks

Ended





53 Weeks

Ended

52 Weeks

Ended









February 3,

2024

January 28,

2023

Percent

Change

February 3,

2024

January 28,

2023

Percent

Change

Net sales:

























Products

$ 1,420,713

$ 1,361,856

4 %

$ 5,273,710

$ 5,230,515

1 %

Services and other

253,763

216,103

17 %

981,574

805,452

0

Total net sales

1,674,476

1,577,959

6 %

6,255,284

6,035,967

4 %

Cost of sales:

























Products

903,156

805,938

12 %

3,269,628

3,035,249

8 %

Services and other

164,972

144,742

14 %

631,821

573,611

10 %

Total cost of sales

1,068,128

950,680

12 %

3,901,449

3,608,860

8 %

Gross profit

606,348

627,279

(3 %)

2,353,835

2,427,107

(3 %)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

606,182

549,719

10 %

2,311,625

2,201,548

5 %

Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible impairment

—

—

N/M

1,222,524

—

N/M

Operating income (loss)

166

77,560

(100 %)

(1,180,314)

225,559

N/M

Interest income

(326)

(745)

(56 %)

(3,405)

(1,032)

230 %

Interest expense

39,658

32,882

21 %

150,909

101,643

48 %

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

—

—

N/M

920

—

N/M

Other non-operating loss (income)

—

3,298

(100 %)

(4,727)

12,667

N/M

(Loss) income before income taxes and income from

equity method investees

(39,166)

42,125

N/M

(1,324,011)

112,281

N/M

Income tax (benefit) expense

(10,435)

14,548

N/M

(27,613)

35,347

N/M

Income from equity method investees

(6,156)

(5,155)

19 %

(16,188)

(12,976)

25 %

Net (loss) income

(22,575)

32,732

N/M

(1,280,210)

89,910

N/M

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

—

—

N/M

—

(891)

(100 %)

Net (loss) income attributable to Class A and B-1 common

stockholders

$ (22,575)

$ 32,732

N/M

$ (1,280,210)

$ 90,801

N/M





























Net (loss) income per Class A and B-1 common share:

























Basic

$ (0.08)

$ 0.12

N/M

$ (4.78)

$ 0.34

N/M

Diluted

$ (0.08)

$ 0.12

N/M

$ (4.78)

$ 0.34

N/M





























Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per Class A

and B-1 common share:

























Basic

268,615

265,918

1 %

267,549

265,522

1 %

Diluted

268,615

266,297

1 %

267,549

265,951

1 %































PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)









February 3,

2024

January 28,

2023 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 125,428

$ 201,901 Receivables, less allowance for credit losses1

44,369

49,580 Merchandise inventories, net

684,502

652,430 Prepaid expenses

58,615

51,274 Other current assets

38,830

60,809 Total current assets

951,744

1,015,994 Fixed assets, net

816,367

803,327 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,384,050

1,397,761 Goodwill

980,297

2,193,941 Trade name

1,025,000

1,025,000 Other long-term assets

205,694

176,806 Total assets

$ 5,363,152

$ 6,612,829 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and book overdrafts

$ 485,131

$ 381,213 Accrued salaries and employee benefits

101,265

89,929 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

200,278

217,556 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

310,507

309,766 Current portion of long-term debt and other lease liabilities

15,962

22,794 Total current liabilities

1,113,143

1,021,258 Senior secured credit facilities, net, excluding current portion

1,576,223

1,628,331 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion

1,116,615

1,148,155 Deferred taxes, net

251,629

303,121 Other long-term liabilities

121,113

130,487 Total liabilities

4,178,723

4,231,352 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock2

231

228 Class B-1 common stock3

38

38 Class B-2 common stock4

—

— Preferred stock5

—

— Additional paid-in-capital

2,229,582

2,152,342 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings

(1,047,243)

232,967 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,821

(4,098) Total stockholders' equity

1,184,429

2,381,477 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,363,152

$ 6,612,829





(1) Allowances for credit losses are $1,806 and $952, respectively (2) Class A common stock, $0.001 par value: Authorized - 1.0 billion shares; Issued and outstanding - 231.2 million and 228.3 million shares, respectively (3) Class B-1 common stock, $0.001 par value: Authorized - 75.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding - 37.8 million shares (4) Class B-2 common stock, $0.000001 par value: Authorized - 75.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding - 37.8 million shares (5) Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: Authorized - 25.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding - none

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)













53 Weeks

Ended

52 Weeks

Ended



February 3,

2024

January 28,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net (loss) income

$(1,280,210)

$ 89,910 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by

operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

200,782

193,828 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

4,972

4,940 Provision for deferred taxes

(53,549)

(893) Equity-based compensation expense

81,859

60,784 Impairments, write-offs and losses on sale of fixed and other assets

2,833

1,992 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

920

— Income from equity method investees

(16,188)

(12,976) Amounts reclassified out of accumulated other comprehensive income

(488)

168 Goodwill impairment

1,222,524

— Non-cash operating lease costs

429,056

422,792 Other non-operating (income) loss

(4,727)

12,667 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

5,211

6,038 Merchandise inventories

(32,072)

22,681 Prepaid expenses and other assets

(8,009)

(5,933) Accounts payable and book overdrafts

103,919

(22,763) Accrued salaries and employee benefits

11,347

(51,427) Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(8,495)

13,616 Operating lease liabilities

(446,981)

(386,259) Other long-term liabilities

3,015

(3,162) Net cash provided by operating activities

215,719

346,003 Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash paid for fixed assets

(225,598)

(278,020) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(6,725)

(9,640) Cash paid for interest in veterinary joint venture

—

(35,000) Proceeds from investment

24,878

— Proceeds from sale of assets

—

2,336 Net cash used in investing activities

(207,445)

(320,324) Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings under long-term debt agreements

273,000

123,000 Repayments of long-term debt

(348,000)

(140,000) Payments for finance lease liabilities

(5,925)

(5,083) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan and stock option exercises

4,223

3,796 Tax withholdings on stock-based awards

(8,650)

(15,555) Net cash used in financing activities

(85,352)

(33,842)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(77,078)

(8,163) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

213,727

221,890 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 136,649

$ 213,727

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS, as applicable, for the fourteen and fifty-three weeks ended February 3, 2024 compared to the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended January 28, 2023, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA and Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, including Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA, is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be Petco's core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period. Please see the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 28, 2023 for additional information on Adjusted EBITDA.

(dollars in thousands)

14 Weeks

Ended

13 Weeks

Ended

53 Weeks

Ended

52 Weeks

Ended Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Class A and B-1

Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA

February 3,

2024

January 28,

2023

February 3,

2024

January 28,

2023 Net (loss) income attributable to Class A and B-1 common stockholders

$ (22,575)

$ 32,732

$ (1,280,210)

$ 90,801 Add (deduct):















Interest expense, net

39,332

32,137

147,504

100,611 Income tax (benefit) expense

(10,435)

14,548

(27,613)

35,347 Depreciation and amortization

52,189

50,229

200,782

193,828 Income from equity method investees

(6,156)

(5,155)

(16,188)

(12,976) Loss on debt extinguishment and modification

—

—

920

— Goodwill impairment

—

—

1,222,524

— Losses (gains) on sale of assets, impairments and write-offs

631

(307)

2,833

1,992 Equity-based compensation expense

17,428

19,892

81,859

60,784 Other non-operating loss (income)

—

3,298

(4,727)

12,667 Mexico joint venture EBITDA (1)

11,759

9,265

38,226

29,584 Acquisition-related integration costs (2)

—

627

—

15,314 Other costs (3)

23,167

623

35,193

2,817 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 105,340

$ 157,889

$ 401,103

$ 530,769 Net sales

$ 1,674,476

$ 1,577,959

$ 6,255,284

$ 6,035,967 Net margin (4)

(1.3 %)

2.1 %

(20.5 %)

1.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

6.3 %

10.0 %

6.4 %

8.8 %

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted Earnings Per Share attributable to Petco common stockholders (Adjusted EPS) are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules because they exclude certain amounts included in the net income attributable to Petco common stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Petco common stockholders calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are meaningful measures to share with investors because they facilitate comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS afford investors a view of what management considers to be Petco's core earnings performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance with that of the prior period.

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

14 Weeks Ended

13 Weeks Ended Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS

February 3, 2024

January 28, 2023



Amount

Per share

Amount

Per share Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders / diluted EPS

$ (22,575)

$ (0.08)

$ 32,732

$ 0.12 Add (deduct):















Income tax (benefit) expense

(10,435)

(0.04)

14,548

0.05 Loss on debt extinguishment and modification

—

—

—

— Goodwill impairment

—

—

—

— Losses (gains) on sale of assets, impairments and write-offs

631

0.00

(307)

(0.00) Equity-based compensation expense

17,428

0.06

19,892

0.08 Other non-operating loss

—

—

3,298

0.02 Acquisition-related integration costs (2)

—

—

627

0.00 Other costs (3)

23,167

0.09

623

0.00 Adjusted pre-tax income / diluted earnings per share

$ 8,216

$ 0.03

$ 71,413

$ 0.27 Income tax expense at 26% normalized tax rate

2,136

0.01

18,567

0.07 Adjusted Net Income / Adjusted EPS

$ 6,080

$ 0.02

$ 52,846

$ 0.20

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

53 Weeks Ended

52 Weeks Ended Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS

February 3, 2024

January 28, 2023



Amount

Per share

Amount

Per share Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders / diluted EPS

$ (1,280,210)

$ (4.78)

$ 90,801

$ 0.34 Add (deduct):















Income tax (benefit) expense

(27,613)

(0.10)

35,347

0.13 Loss on debt extinguishment and modification

920

0.00

—

— Goodwill impairment

1,222,524

4.57

—

— Losses on sale of assets, impairments and write-offs

2,833

0.01

1,992

0.01 Equity-based compensation expense

81,859

0.31

60,784

0.22 Other non-operating (income) loss

(4,727)

(0.02)

12,667

0.05 Acquisition-related integration costs (2)

—

—

15,314

0.06 Other costs (3)

35,193

0.13

2,817

0.02 Adjusted pre-tax income / diluted earnings per share

$ 30,779

$ 0.12

$ 219,722

$ 0.83 Income tax expense at 26% normalized tax rate

8,003

0.03

57,128

0.22 Adjusted Net Income / Adjusted EPS

$ 22,776

$ 0.09

$ 162,594

$ 0.61

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for fixed assets. Management believes that Free Cash Flow, which measures the ability to generate additional cash from business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the company's financial performance.

The table below reflects the calculation of Free Cash Flow for the fourteen and fifty-three weeks ended February 3, 2024 compared to the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended January 28, 2023, respectively.

(in thousands)

14 Weeks

Ended

13 Weeks

Ended

53 Weeks

Ended

52 Weeks

Ended



February 3,

2024

January 28,

2023

February 3,

2024

January 28,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 47,023

$ 136,540

$ 215,719

$ 346,003 Cash paid for fixed assets

(49,066)

(65,946)

(225,598)

(278,020) Free Cash Flow

$ (2,043)

$ 70,594

$ (9,879)

$ 67,983

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Footnotes

(1) Mexico Joint Venture EBITDA represents 50 percent of the entity's operating results for all periods, as adjusted to reflect the results on a basis comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. In the financial statements, this joint venture is accounted for as an equity method investment and reported net of depreciation and income taxes because such a presentation would not reflect the adjustments made in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, we include the 50 percent interest in the company's Mexico joint venture on an Adjusted EBITDA basis to ensure consistency. The table below presents a reconciliation of Mexico joint venture net income to Mexico joint venture EBITDA.









14 Weeks

Ended

13 Weeks

Ended

53 Weeks

Ended

52 Weeks

Ended (in thousands)

February 3,

2024

January 28,

2023

February 3,

2024

January 28,

2023 Net income

$ 12,311

$ 10,309

$ 32,375

$ 24,757 Depreciation

7,070

5,954

26,141

19,820 Income tax expense

2,541

1,065

11,449

9,409 Foreign currency (gain) loss

557

(253)

1,520

(268) Interest expense, net

1,039

1,455

4,966

5,449 EBITDA

$ 23,518

$ 18,530

$ 76,451

$ 59,167 50% of EBITDA

$ 11,759

$ 9,265

$ 38,226

$ 29,584





(2) Acquisition-related integration costs include direct costs resulting from acquiring and integrating businesses. These include third-party professional and legal fees and other integration-related costs that would not have otherwise been incurred as part of the company's operations.



(3) Other costs include, as incurred: restructuring costs and restructuring-related severance costs; legal reserves associated with significant, non-ordinary course legal or regulatory matters; and costs related to certain significant strategic transactions.



(4) We define net margin as net income attributable to Class A and B-1 common stockholders divided by net sales and Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

