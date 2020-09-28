Petco Joins 'Time to Vote' Coalition Ahead of 2020 National Election

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco, a complete partner in health and wellness for pets and pet parents, today announced it has joined forces with more than 1,000 companies in the Time to Vote movement to foster a corporate culture that supports voting. Time to Vote, a business-led, non-partisan initiative, aims to increase voter participation in the U.S. elections by asking the business community to commit to making accommodations for employees to vote in the 2020 General Election. As part of this pledge, Petco will provide all partners (employees), both salaried and hourly, up to three hours paid time off to vote on November 3. Additionally, to give partners more flexibility, the company has designated November 3 as a meeting-free day.

"We are committed to ensuring our partners have the time, flexibility and resources to vote and ensure their voices are heard this November. Exercising our constitutional right to vote and have a say on issues that matter is one of the most powerful forms of inclusion we have in America," said Ron Coughlin, Petco CEO. "As a company dedicated to improving lives, we're committed to fostering a culture that enables voter participation. We're proud to join Time to Vote and hope to see more businesses join the movement ahead of the presidential election."

In addition to signing the Time to Vote pledge, Petco is providing its partners with resources and information on how to register to vote in their home state, how to find their nearest polling locations and how to cast their ballot safely given the pandemic.

"As an employer, we're proud to support all our partners in exercising their right to vote and encourage their participation in the process," said Michelle Bonfilio, Chief Human Resources Officer. "I'm proud Petco is joining this important movement, since removing barriers to voting is an issue that affects all of us, and also one where we, as an employer, have the power to drive a meaningful cultural shift."

Voter turnout in the U.S. is one of the lowest in the developed world. One of the most common reasons people give for not voting is that they are too busy with the demands of work and life. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 53% of eligible voters casts ballots in the 2018 midterm elections. This year, the Time to Vote movement aims to more than double in size and contribute to an increase in voter participation.

For businesses interested in joining the Time to Vote movement, visit maketimetovote.org.

About Petco and the Petco Foundation

Petco is a leading pet specialty retailer with more than 50 years of service to pet parents. Everything we do is guided by our vision for Healthier Pets. Happier People. Better World. We operate more than 1,500 Petco and Unleashed by Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico; complete pet care services and veterinary advice through PetCoach; and petco.com. The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, has invested more than $280 million since it was created in 1999 to help promote and improve the welfare of companion animals. In conjunction with the Foundation, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, help find homes for more than 400,000 animals every year.

About Time to Vote

Time to Vote is a nonpartisan, business-led initiative to help ensure employees across America don't have to choose between voting and earning a paycheck. Participation includes giving employees access to and information about early voting or vote-by-mail options, offering paid time off on Election Day or making it a day without meetings. Time to Vote was founded by Levi Strauss & Co., Patagonia and PayPal ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, when 411 companies representing all 50 states and a variety of industries joined. For more information, visit maketimetovote.org.

