Petco Launches Halloween Drop Featuring Hundreds of Exclusive, On-Trend Finds

"Halloween has evolved from a fun seasonal moment into one of the biggest celebrations for pet parents," said Jenny Wolski, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Merchandising at Petco. "Today, families want to include their pets in the festivities with products that reflect their unique personalities while putting calm and safety at the forefront. Petco is proud to be the ultimate pet destination for Halloween – from picking out the perfect costumes to decorating the home – so that families can enjoy, stay safe and make memories together at any price point."

A Spooky Look for Every Character

Trick-or-Treat Triumphs

Haunted House Vibes

Fall Favorites

Safety and Calming Essentials

As nights get darker earlier, safety is paramount. Keep pets visible with glow-in-the-dark gear including a jacket and waste bag holder.

To keep anxiety at bay during the chaos of trick-or-treaters, calming aids such as a weighted Thundershirt, calming chews or calming sprays can ensure a peaceful night for all. Help keep pets comfortable by creating a quiet space with soothing music, their favorite toy, a long-lasting treat and cozy bed or blanket.

Ensure pet ID tags and microchips are up to date and register pets on Petco Love Lost, a free nationwide database for lost and found pets that uses AI photo-matching technology to reunite lost pets with their families.

Wellness, Brand Innovation and Newness

Help get pets Halloween photo-ready with a $29 Fall Grooming Package that can be added to a full-service bath or groom from Aug. 30 through Oct. 31. This add-on will feature apple blossom-scented shampoo and spritz, moisturizing conditioner, teeth brushing, nail buffing and limited-edition bandana while supplies last.

The Well & Good by Petco line recently got a glow-up, and will offer grooming tools, wipes, bathing and first aid items with a new look in August. Additionally, there will be more So Phresh cat litter options, plus accessories in new colorways and items such as powder-coated stainless steel litter boxes starting in August. So Phresh dog clean-up supplies, from potty pads and diapers to poop bag dispensers and more, will also have a new look this fall.

As the seasons change, Petco is introducing top new products to support pet health from the inside out. Launching this summer on petco.com and expanding to Petco stores nationwide over the coming months, new premium fresh dog food rolls from veterinarian-recommended Hill's Science Diet are formulated with a single animal protein, supporting healthy digestion, radiant coat and overall health. Pet parents can also enjoy even more chews from Good Lovin' in early August, and additional offerings from dog food favorites, including Merrick, Royal Canin and Instinct, are also now available at Petco. And, expanding to additional Petco stores next month are Wuffes dog supplements, as well as other launches online and exclusively in-store, including NaturVet dog supplements, Buddycare first aid and Pet Honesty cat purees.

Deals and In-Store Events

Tapping into the season's cultural moments, Petco will offer several deals and in-store events, including:

Free treat for "DOGust," the universal birthday for shelter dogs: On Aug. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. local time, dogs and cats can visit Petco stores nationwide for a free treat from brands such as Edgard & Cooper, Bocce's Bakery, Choolip and Finfare.

for "DOGust," the universal birthday for shelter dogs: On Aug. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. local time, dogs and cats can visit Petco stores nationwide for a free treat from brands such as Edgard & Cooper, Bocce's Bakery, Choolip and Finfare. Buy three, get one free mix and match across dog treats, chews and dental products, in-store and at petco.com Aug. 2 to 13.

mix and match across dog treats, chews and dental products, in-store and at petco.com Aug. 2 to 13. Free pumpkin spice lattes for pups on Aug. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. local time at most Petco stores nationwide.

for pups on Aug. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. local time at most Petco stores nationwide. Free heartworm test with the purchase of six months of Simparica Trio in-store, now through Aug. 29.

with the purchase of six months of Simparica Trio in-store, now through Aug. 29. $30 off group dog training classes and packages in-store with code "SCHOOL" Aug. 2 to 29.

group dog training classes and packages in-store with code "SCHOOL" Aug. 2 to 29. Free tasting events at most Petco stores nationwide: The Honest Kitchen on Aug. 15; Hill's Fresh Food or Blue Buffalo on Aug. 22; JustFoodForDogs, Stella & Chewy's and ACANA on Aug. 23; and ORIJEN on Aug. 29.

at most Petco stores nationwide: The Honest Kitchen on Aug. 15; Hill's Fresh Food or Blue Buffalo on Aug. 22; JustFoodForDogs, Stella & Chewy's and ACANA on Aug. 23; and ORIJEN on Aug. 29. Hill's Clear the Shelters pet adoption event on Aug. 8 at select Petco stores nationwide.

Products are rolling out at petco.com, via the Petco app and to Petco locations nationwide. Petco offers convenient ways to shop including buy online, pick up in store; same-day delivery; and Autoship.

About Petco:

We're proud to be "where the pets go" to find everything they need to live their best lives for more than 60 years — from their favorite meals and toys, to trusted supplies and expert support from people who get it, because we live it. We believe in the universal truths of pet parenthood — the boundless boops, missing slippers, late night zoomies and everything in between. And we're here for it. Every tail wag, every vet visit, every step of the way. We nurture the pet-human bond in the aisles of more than 1,500 Petco stores across the U.S., Mexico and Chile. Customers experience our exclusive selection of pet care products, services, expertise and membership offerings in stores and online at petco.com, and on the Petco app. In 1999, we founded Petco Love. Together, we support thousands of local animal welfare groups nationwide, and have helped find homes for over 7 million animals through in-store adoption events.

Media Contact:

Yvonne Brossard

[email protected]

SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.