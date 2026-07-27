Petco Launches Halloween Drop Featuring Hundreds of Exclusive, On-Trend Finds

News provided byPetco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.
Jul 27, 2026, 08:02 ET
From new and returning bestselling costumes and spellbinding matching apparel to haunted home decor and pumpkin spice-inspired must-haves, the Halloween collection delivers spooktacular style to keep pet families celebrating all season long
SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco today announced the launch of its latest Halloween collection alongside additional owned brand innovation and national brand newness. Offering over 300 festive must-haves across owned and national brands, this epic "Petcoween" drop helps pet families prepare for the spooky festivities alongside their pets. With items starting at $3 and most priced under $20, Petco provides exceptional value on costumes, toys, beds and more.
"Halloween has evolved from a fun seasonal moment into one of the biggest celebrations for pet parents," said Jenny Wolski, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Merchandising at Petco. "Today, families want to include their pets in the festivities with products that reflect their unique personalities while putting calm and safety at the forefront. Petco is proud to be the ultimate pet destination for Halloween – from picking out the perfect costumes to decorating the home – so that families can enjoy, stay safe and make memories together at any price point."
A Spooky Look for Every Character
- Get ready to turn heads with a curated assortment of pet costumes for dogs, cats and small animals. Leading the pack are the iconic taco, fierce shark, adorable cat bat, bearded dragon devil and guinea pig ghost costumes.
- For a touch of the wild west, the cat cowboy costume is a must-have. Brand new this year is the hilarious grandma costume. Headpieces such as the popular kissing booth and bestselling wig with braids offer easy-on options.
- Pet parents can even twin with their furry friends with matching human apparel, ranging from the lil' devil hoodie for pets and pet parents to the skeleton hoodie for pets and pet parents.
Trick-or-Treat Triumphs
- Indulge in the candy-crazed spirit with a value-driven toy lineup. Returning bestsellers such as the plush rope voodoo and spider rope toys keep the fun going for pups, while feline friends can pounce on the mice two-pack toy or bat teaser.
- Cats can build their own haunted hangouts with a scratch post base, which transitions to a regular scratcher post-season, and interchangeable toppers such as the pumpkin.
- Scary good autumnal flavor-inspired treats include cookies in shapes such as a ghost, skull and pumpkin, as well as munchy monster and churro chews. For the ultimate trick-or-treating experience, pet parents can grab the festive ghost- and skeleton-themed buckets to collect their hauls and even bring pets along on fall adventures in a foldable wagon.
Haunted House Vibes
- Pet families can get their home ready for spooky season with pet-inspired decor such as the "Caution: Creature Napping" bat pillow. And, after a long night of trick-or-treating, pets can rest in the returning favorite vampire fang bed or stretch out in the expanded coffin bed.
- Even small pets can participate with a Frankenstein-themed bed or haunted decor for fish, birds and reptiles.
Fall Favorites
- Pet parents can embrace "pumpkin spice everything" with cozy apparel such as the pumpkin hoodie and pumpkin bandana, as well as pumpkin treats, puree toppers and whipped cream.
- Big fun comes with items including the viral jumbo pumpkin spice latte toy, oversized candy corn three-foot toy and extra-large pumpkin plush toy, which comes in three designs and is priced at only $10.
- Thanksgiving-themed accessories such as the turkey toy and feast headpiece help get everyone into the holiday spirit.
Safety and Calming Essentials
- As nights get darker earlier, safety is paramount. Keep pets visible with glow-in-the-dark gear including a jacket and waste bag holder.
- To keep anxiety at bay during the chaos of trick-or-treaters, calming aids such as a weighted Thundershirt, calming chews or calming sprays can ensure a peaceful night for all. Help keep pets comfortable by creating a quiet space with soothing music, their favorite toy, a long-lasting treat and cozy bed or blanket.
- Ensure pet ID tags and microchips are up to date and register pets on Petco Love Lost, a free nationwide database for lost and found pets that uses AI photo-matching technology to reunite lost pets with their families.
Wellness, Brand Innovation and Newness
- Help get pets Halloween photo-ready with a $29 Fall Grooming Package that can be added to a full-service bath or groom from Aug. 30 through Oct. 31. This add-on will feature apple blossom-scented shampoo and spritz, moisturizing conditioner, teeth brushing, nail buffing and limited-edition bandana while supplies last.
- The Well & Good by Petco line recently got a glow-up, and will offer grooming tools, wipes, bathing and first aid items with a new look in August. Additionally, there will be more So Phresh cat litter options, plus accessories in new colorways and items such as powder-coated stainless steel litter boxes starting in August. So Phresh dog clean-up supplies, from potty pads and diapers to poop bag dispensers and more, will also have a new look this fall.
- As the seasons change, Petco is introducing top new products to support pet health from the inside out. Launching this summer on petco.com and expanding to Petco stores nationwide over the coming months, new premium fresh dog food rolls from veterinarian-recommended Hill's Science Diet are formulated with a single animal protein, supporting healthy digestion, radiant coat and overall health. Pet parents can also enjoy even more chews from Good Lovin' in early August, and additional offerings from dog food favorites, including Merrick, Royal Canin and Instinct, are also now available at Petco. And, expanding to additional Petco stores next month are Wuffes dog supplements, as well as other launches online and exclusively in-store, including NaturVet dog supplements, Buddycare first aid and Pet Honesty cat purees.
Deals and In-Store Events
Tapping into the season's cultural moments, Petco will offer several deals and in-store events, including:
- Free treat for "DOGust," the universal birthday for shelter dogs: On Aug. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. local time, dogs and cats can visit Petco stores nationwide for a free treat from brands such as Edgard & Cooper, Bocce's Bakery, Choolip and Finfare.
- Buy three, get one free mix and match across dog treats, chews and dental products, in-store and at petco.com Aug. 2 to 13.
- Free pumpkin spice lattes for pups on Aug. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. local time at most Petco stores nationwide.
- Free heartworm test with the purchase of six months of Simparica Trio in-store, now through Aug. 29.
- $30 off group dog training classes and packages in-store with code "SCHOOL" Aug. 2 to 29.
- Free tasting events at most Petco stores nationwide: The Honest Kitchen on Aug. 15; Hill's Fresh Food or Blue Buffalo on Aug. 22; JustFoodForDogs, Stella & Chewy's and ACANA on Aug. 23; and ORIJEN on Aug. 29.
- Hill's Clear the Shelters pet adoption event on Aug. 8 at select Petco stores nationwide.
Products are rolling out at petco.com, via the Petco app and to Petco locations nationwide. Petco offers convenient ways to shop including buy online, pick up in store; same-day delivery; and Autoship.
About Petco:
We're proud to be "where the pets go" to find everything they need to live their best lives for more than 60 years — from their favorite meals and toys, to trusted supplies and expert support from people who get it, because we live it. We believe in the universal truths of pet parenthood — the boundless boops, missing slippers, late night zoomies and everything in between. And we're here for it. Every tail wag, every vet visit, every step of the way. We nurture the pet-human bond in the aisles of more than 1,500 Petco stores across the U.S., Mexico and Chile. Customers experience our exclusive selection of pet care products, services, expertise and membership offerings in stores and online at petco.com, and on the Petco app. In 1999, we founded Petco Love. Together, we support thousands of local animal welfare groups nationwide, and have helped find homes for over 7 million animals through in-store adoption events.
Media Contact:
Yvonne Brossard
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SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.
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