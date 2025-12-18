New Year, New Everything: Petco Launches Hundreds of Novel Must-Have Items to Kick off 2026

Zodiac Celebrations

Showcase pets' individuality with new, exclusive and stylish astrology themed t-shirts and build-your-own cat teasers with unique attachments that can be swapped in and out for optimal engagement, all at sharp price-points. Whether or not pet parents know their four-legged family member's birthdate, they can have fun matching their pet's personality or gotcha day to the zodiac that suits them best – are they more of an Aquarius or a Leo? Set resolutions based on their sign!

And, in honor of the Year of the Fire Horse, pups can now partake in the Lunar New Year fun with a festive exclusive plush toy.

Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day and More

Pop Art Refresh

Customizable Toys and More for Dogs

Pups can now build their own dog toys! Pick a rope for $4 and add a "charm" for $5, exclusively at Petco, to level up a basic plaything to an adorable friendship bracelet lookalike dog toy. As the perfect Valentine's Day gift or bonding activity, this build-your-own toy offering is available for a limited time.

For even more exclusive toy options, on-trend Knotty Monsters dog toys are the cutest new playtime companions, rolling out online and in-store in January 2026.

Plus, support dogs' health with new supplements such as probiotics from Royal Canin that can be taken with antibiotics; Dogswell functional treats that include supplement-grade solutions hidden inside for the pickiest eaters; and new offerings from Native Pet: GutWell dental health supplement and "try-me" sizes to sample before committing. Keep pups looking fresh with shampoos, conditioners and wipes from clean formula brand Fur Kids by Raw Sugar, available at Petco in January 2026.

Cold Weather and Night Safety Gear

Home Décor for Every Aesthetic

Exclusive cat beds starting at $9.99 range from fuzzy varieties to understated plush pod styles and decorative shark-themed hooded options. Cat scratchers have received a makeover – felines can enjoy music-inspired themes including a guitar, record and piano, launching early January 2026, exclusively at Petco. Multiple cat households will love a full "cat band."

For those looking for an elevated look, new and exclusive food bowls for dogs and cats look gorgeous enough to display in the home and fit the "vanilla girl" aesthetic – with even more options for dogs launching in February 2026.

And, for cats that need extra support to stay hydrated, the Catit water fountain helps appeal to felines' instinct to drink from fresh, running water sources, plus a new first-of-its-kind automatic wet food feeder helps wet food stay fresh longer – ideal for busy cat parents who want to schedule mealtimes.

Cats Get a Glow-Up

In addition to new cat teasers, scratchers, gear, beds and bowls, cat parents can now find Pidan tofu-based litter, as well as cleanup supplies from Uproot, at Petco – with Pretty Litter, which changes color based on potential health issues that affect pH in cats' urine, launching in January 2026.

To help support their health, new cat supplements include Royal Canin immunity and digestion probiotics, and Welactin high-dose omega fish oil – with Pet Honesty dental bites coming soon.

Must-Haves and New Hobbies for Pet Lovers

Pet-obsessed people can show off their animal love with a Valentine's Day collection featuring a "mama of the year" t-shirt, "xo" heart-shaped pillow and charm bracelets, as well as new ornate lucky cat decorative sculptures/piggy banks in various sizes. Whether journaling New Year's resolutions at home or out exploring, dog- and cat-themed notebooks and sassy keychains add flair and personality to any activity.

For those interested in adopting hobbies in the new year, aquascaping can be a soothing creative outlet. Fluval's aquascaping nano sets are the perfect starter kits that can help people beat the winter blues. Also, nature enthusiasts and animal lovers can enjoy viewing birds in comfort with new wild bird and hummingbird smart feeders.

New Nutrition for Healthy Habits and Routines

Petco owned brand WholeHearted will offer new limited-ingredient dry and wet food, with and without grain formulas, for dogs in March 2026, as well as innovative, multi-layer poke bowls for cats – featuring a rice base, mousse puree, meat shreds and a dash of seaweed – launching in April 2026. Also in March 2026, new, exclusive human candy-inspired cat treats under the Petco Candy Shop brand will roll out to stores, with online availability to follow.

Available now at petco.com as the exclusive national omnichannel pet specialty retailer, and launching in stores in spring 2026, Finfare offers sashimi-grade, high-quality seafood treats packed with omega-3s for dogs and cats.

Other new nutrition options include Nulo Prowess, functional ingredient recipes backed by science tailored to health solutions for cats, launching end of December 2025; and Purina Pro Plan AdvantEDGE, featuring formulas for dogs' individual needs such as digestion and senior life stage, launching in late January 2026.

Additionally, rolling out to petco.com and Petco locations in January 2026 is Badlands Ranch by Katherine Heigl – gently air-dried food and treats for dogs to preserve peak nutrition.

And for small animals and birds, new and exclusive Healthy Select's complete line of pellet diets, foraging diets, hay, millet and treats offer a customizable diet of high-quality ingredients to satisfy a variety of nutritional needs. Keep small animals' dental and digestive health in top shape with new chews in human food-inspired shapes such as a taco and hot sauce bottle and sushi plate from EveryYay, as well as new hideaways in fun designs such as a hedgehog, rainbow and acorn.

Seasonal Services and Year-Round Activities

Free puppy playtime will return to Petco stores nationwide Jan. 10 through April 4, 2026. On Jan. 10, Feb. 7 and March 7, 2026, from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at all stores nationwide, the first 10 customers will receive a surprise gift from Nulo. Pet parents can receive $50 off group dog training classes and packages with code NEWYEAR from Dec. 26, 2025 through Jan. 31, 2026.

Now available year-round, the new Puppy Bath Special, including hypoallergenic shampoo, a blow dry, spritz, ear cleaning and a nail trim for $19.99, helps pups six months and under become accustomed to the sights and sounds of a grooming salon. And from Dec. 26, 2025 through Feb. 28, 2026, Petco will offer a $29 Winter Grooming Package that can be added to a full-service bath or groom. This add-on will feature berry-scented shampoo and spritz, moisturizing conditioner, teeth-brushing, nail-buffing and a limited-edition bandana while supplies last.

At Petco stores nationwide from Nov. 25 to Dec. 26, 2025, customers have a chance to donate a $3, $4, $5 or $7 item to animal shelters through the "Presents for Pets" initiative. More than 480,000 toys and treats have been collected to date, helping make spirits brighter for pets in need – all in addition to the lifesaving work of national nonprofit Petco Love.

Stay prepared for the unthinkable and register pets on Petco Love Lost, a free national lost and found database using AI photo-matching technology.

Products are rolling out at petco.com, via the Petco app and to Petco locations nationwide, with even more newness to come all year long. Petco offers convenient ways to shop including buy online, pick up in store; same-day delivery and Repeat Delivery.

About Petco:

We're proud to be "where the pets go" to find everything they need to live their best lives for more than 60 years — from their favorite meals and toys, to trusted supplies and expert support from people who get it, because we live it. We believe in the universal truths of pet parenthood — the boundless boops, missing slippers, late night zoomies and everything in between. And we're here for it. Every tail wag, every vet visit, every step of the way. We nurture the pet-human bond in the aisles of more than 1,500 Petco stores across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico. Customers experience our exclusive selection of pet care products, services, expertise and membership offerings in stores and online at petco.com, and on the Petco app. In 1999, we founded Petco Love. Together, we support thousands of local animal welfare groups nationwide, and have helped find homes for over 7 million animals through in-store adoption events.

Media Contact:

Yvonne Tarrab

[email protected]

SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.