Petco Unveils Summer Collection Packed with New, Exclusive Must-Haves to Keep Pets and their Humans Cool, Active and Stylish

News provided byPetco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.
May 19, 2026, 08:02 ET
New and returning summer faves across apparel, toys, travel gear, grooming solutions and more help pets and pet parents beat the heat in style; pet wellness and beauty innovation enables pets to thrive from the inside out
SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco today announced the launch of over 130 summer products to help pet families get ready for a "hot pet summer." The exclusive, on-trend lineup features everything pets need for a safe, fun and fashionable season, including innovative solutions for every summer occasion — from staying cool by the pool to adventuring on the road.
"We're kicking off summer with a steady flow of newness and innovation across the categories that are growing in the marketplace and matter most to our customers," said Jenny Wolski, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Merchandising at Petco. "From seasonal must-haves to exciting launches in supplements, grooming, flea and tick and more, we're delivering fresh solutions at every budget to help pets look, feel and live their best — all summer long and beyond."
Here are top tips from Petco to help pets and pet parents have their best summer yet:
- Cool for the Summer: Pet parents can keep their furry companions comfortable with a variety of cooling gear. Pets can chill out in style with a tropical cooling vest or show their pride with a bucket hat. The bestselling fill-and-freeze popsicle toy and ice mold offer perfect frosty treats. For fun in the sun, the large pet pool offers a refreshing escape, and the shark float ensures pups can make a safe splash. Even the coolest cats can get in on the action with bestselling cat glasses – in addition to an expanded offering of cat toys, beds, bowls, scratchers and more that make for a complete cat destination this summer. Additionally, pet parents can always bring leashed pets of all breeds, shapes and sizes to Petco stores, also known as "cooling centers," to seek refuge from extreme heat. Petco locations nationwide provide pets with clean, fresh water during regular business hours.
- Red, White and Barbecue: Get the whole family, including furry friends, ready for cookouts. Pet parents can flaunt their animal love with adorable wiener-dog-themed tongs, an apron and a hand towel. For beach days, cheeky "hot girl summer" and "sun's out, buns out" towels are a must-have. Pets can put their patriotic spirit on display in the star graphic tee and keep their essentials packed in the ice cooler insulated bag. While the humans grill, dogs can enjoy their own savory treats like Blue Buffalo True Chews Grillers and Stella & Chewy's Wild Weenies, plus keep the fun going with chicken-flavored bubbles they'll love to chase and chomp. To celebrate America's 250th anniversary, check out even more Fourth of July-themed goodies – including items priced at $2.50 – launching end of June.
- Travel and Adventure-Ready: The foldable wagon makes it easy to bring pets along for the ride, while the new bungee long lead gives dogs extra room to safely explore. Cute on-the-go options for pet parents span the new strawberry sling cross-body bag to the easy-to-clean flexible bag that makes cleanup a breeze after a messy outing. For simplified packing, the zip-up travel double diner dog bowl set and colorful travel bowl help organize mealtimes. Hydration matters even more in the warmer months and when pets may be more active, so wet food toppers and broths for dogs and cats, plus a travel water bottle, help give them an extra boost. For a pre- or post-adventure refresh, the Well & Good by Petco line just got a glow-up and offers shampoos and conditioners with a solution for every need, including the oatmeal moisturizing shampoo for dogs and hypoallergenic shampoo and conditioner for cats, all under $10 and made without parabens and phthalates. And from May 3 through July 5, Petco will offer a $29 Summer Grooming Package that can be added to a full-service bath or groom. This add-on will feature tropical jubilee-scented shampoo and spritz, moisturizing conditioner, teeth brushing, nail buffing and a limited-edition bandana while supplies last.
- Bye-Bye, Boredom: Keep pets mentally and physically stimulated with exciting new toys. Extend playtime after sunset with the glow-in-the-dark ball launcher, or send tennis balls flying with the blaster dog toy. For a classic game of fetch, pet parents can turn to bestsellers like the soccer ball with handle and football dog toys. In honor of the World Cup™ heading to North America this summer, soccer fans can celebrate with the new Rhino USA x FIFA Collection dog toy, exclusive to Petco in the pet specialty category. For tough chewers, the viral Woof Pupsicle holds long-lasting lickable treats for daily enrichment. Another exclusive, WAGLAB The Squiggle Dog Toy offers customizable puzzle shapes that can be filled with treats and spreads for optimal engagement. Feline friends will love the new and exclusive Max & Marlow Dirty Martini Cat Scratcher, or they can dive into adventure with the under-the-sea-themed cat tunnel. Other new scratchers include the jazz music poster scratcher and cloud cat scratcher.
- Pawsitive Protection: Help pets stay safe with flea and tick prevention and vaccinations. Prevention options range from Zesty Paws flea & tick bites to Advantage collars. In addition, new supplements provide an extra layer of wellness, including veterinarian-developed, holistic formulas from Fera Pets for dogs and cats, exclusive to Petco in the pet specialty category. Other great options include Wuffes Hip & Joint Chews to support dogs' mobility, new salmon oil from WholeHearted for skin and coat health, Kradle calming bars to help combat anxiety and stress, Native Pet GutWell supplement for itchy skin, immune health and allergies, and ReadyRESCUE emergency detoxifier for dogs that is designed to absorb toxins in the digestive tract in the event of accidents.
To sweeten the summer season, top upcoming deals and in-store events with more to come include:
- 10% off sitewide at petco.com from May 22-25.
- Buy one, get one 50% off YOULY, Leaps & Bounds and EveryYay summer collections, and YOULY floats in-store from May 23-25.
- Free three-pack of tennis balls or cat spring toys with a $50 purchase in-store from May 22-25.
- Free tasting events at Petco stores nationwide: Wellness on May 16; Blue Buffalo Wilderness on May 23; Ollie, Badlands Ranch and Stella & Chewy's on May 30; and JustFoodForDogs, Badlands Ranch and The Honest Kitchen on May 31.
- Free Father's Day photo opportunity with fun props on June 13 and June 20 at Petco stores nationwide.
- Free puppy playtime every Saturday from 1-1:30 p.m. local time at Petco stores nationwide.
- Pet adoption event in partnership with national nonprofit organization Petco Love on June 6 at Petco stores nationwide.
Products are rolling out at petco.com, via the Petco app and to Petco locations nationwide. Petco offers convenient ways to shop including buy online, pick up in store; same-day delivery; and Autoship.
About Petco:
We're proud to be "where the pets go" to find everything they need to live their best lives for more than 60 years — from their favorite meals and toys, to trusted supplies and expert support from people who get it, because we live it. We believe in the universal truths of pet parenthood — the boundless boops, missing slippers, late night zoomies and everything in between. And we're here for it. Every tail wag, every vet visit, every step of the way. We nurture the pet-human bond in the aisles of more than 1,500 Petco stores across the U.S., Mexico, Puerto Rico and Chile. Customers experience our exclusive selection of pet care products, services, expertise and membership offerings in stores and online at petco.com, and on the Petco app. In 1999, we founded Petco Love. Together, we support thousands of local animal welfare groups nationwide, and have helped find homes for over 7 million animals through in-store adoption events.
Media Contact:
Yvonne Brossard
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SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.
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