Petco Unveils Summer Collection Packed with New, Exclusive Must-Haves to Keep Pets and their Humans Cool, Active and Stylish

"We're kicking off summer with a steady flow of newness and innovation across the categories that are growing in the marketplace and matter most to our customers," said Jenny Wolski, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Merchandising at Petco. "From seasonal must-haves to exciting launches in supplements, grooming, flea and tick and more, we're delivering fresh solutions at every budget to help pets look, feel and live their best — all summer long and beyond."

Here are top tips from Petco to help pets and pet parents have their best summer yet:

To sweeten the summer season, top upcoming deals and in-store events with more to come include:

10% off sitewide at petco.com from May 22-25.

at petco.com from May 22-25. Buy one, get one 50% off YOULY, Leaps & Bounds and EveryYay summer collections, and YOULY floats in-store from May 23-25.

YOULY, Leaps & Bounds and EveryYay summer collections, and YOULY floats in-store from May 23-25. Free three-pack of tennis balls or cat spring toys with a $50 purchase in-store from May 22-25.

or with a $50 purchase in-store from May 22-25. Free tasting events at Petco stores nationwide: Wellness on May 16; Blue Buffalo Wilderness on May 23; Ollie, Badlands Ranch and Stella & Chewy's on May 30; and JustFoodForDogs, Badlands Ranch and The Honest Kitchen on May 31.

at Petco stores nationwide: Wellness on May 16; Blue Buffalo Wilderness on May 23; Ollie, Badlands Ranch and Stella & Chewy's on May 30; and JustFoodForDogs, Badlands Ranch and The Honest Kitchen on May 31. Free Father's Day photo opportunity with fun props on June 13 and June 20 at Petco stores nationwide.

with fun props on June 13 and June 20 at Petco stores nationwide. Free puppy playtime every Saturday from 1-1:30 p.m. local time at Petco stores nationwide.

every Saturday from 1-1:30 p.m. local time at Petco stores nationwide. Pet adoption event in partnership with national nonprofit organization Petco Love on June 6 at Petco stores nationwide.

Products are rolling out at petco.com, via the Petco app and to Petco locations nationwide. Petco offers convenient ways to shop including buy online, pick up in store; same-day delivery; and Autoship.

About Petco:

We're proud to be "where the pets go" to find everything they need to live their best lives for more than 60 years — from their favorite meals and toys, to trusted supplies and expert support from people who get it, because we live it. We believe in the universal truths of pet parenthood — the boundless boops, missing slippers, late night zoomies and everything in between. And we're here for it. Every tail wag, every vet visit, every step of the way. We nurture the pet-human bond in the aisles of more than 1,500 Petco stores across the U.S., Mexico, Puerto Rico and Chile. Customers experience our exclusive selection of pet care products, services, expertise and membership offerings in stores and online at petco.com, and on the Petco app. In 1999, we founded Petco Love. Together, we support thousands of local animal welfare groups nationwide, and have helped find homes for over 7 million animals through in-store adoption events.

Media Contact:

Yvonne Brossard

[email protected]

SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.