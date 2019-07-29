Petco Launches 'Petco Pet Wellness Council' to Further Advance Focus on Pet Health and Wellness

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco today announced the launch of the Petco Pet Wellness Council (PPWC), an independent coalition of leading experts in veterinary science and animal care who will inform both company- and industry-wide education and evolution in support of overall pet health and wellness. The inaugural meeting of the Petco Pet Wellness Council is taking place today and tomorrow, July 29 and 30, in San Diego.

The newly established PPWC will serve as both an external source of advice and counsel to Petco leadership on a range of topics across the pet-care industry; and also guide the development and aggregation of credible pet care science to help educate pet care professionals and, ultimately, all who care for pets.

"Petco has been committed to helping pets live healthier, happier lives for more than 50 years," said Petco CEO Ron Coughlin. "Today, we're focused on driving real, tangible change and progress in how we fulfill that commitment by serving and caring for the complete health and wellness of pets. But we can't do it alone. With the PPWC, we're bringing together some of the industry's top experts and thought leaders to provide new, science-based perspectives to inform our understanding and approach to challenges and opportunities across our business and the pet care world. The Petco Pet Wellness Council is a critical element to ensuring both Petco and the rest of the industry continue to serve the best interest of pets and anyone who cares for them – from professionals to pet parents – today and into the future."

The Petco Pet Wellness Council is comprised of the following:

Dr. Sean Delaney , DVM, MS, DACVN – Board-certified veterinary nutritionist and founder of Davis Veterinary Medical Consulting in Davis, CA

– Board-certified veterinary nutritionist and founder of Davis Veterinary Medical Consulting in Dr. Thomas Edling , DVM, MSpVM, MPH – Veterinarian and veterinary consultant to the pet industry regarding pet avian an exotic medicine and infectious and zoonotic diseases.

– Veterinarian and veterinary consultant to the pet industry regarding pet avian an exotic medicine and infectious and zoonotic diseases. Dr. Alexandra Horowitz , MS, PhD – Author and Professor, Sr. Research Fellow and Head of Dog Cognition Lab at Barnard College, Columbia University

– Author and Professor, Sr. Research Fellow and Head of Dog Cognition Lab at Dr. Nicole Leibman , DVM, MS, DACVIM – Board-certified veterinary oncologist and Director of The Cancer Institute, the Animal Medical Center, New York City , New York

– Board-certified veterinary oncologist and Director of The Cancer Institute, the Animal Medical Center, , Dr. Whitney Miller , DVM, MBA, DACVPM – Director of Veterinary Medicine, Petco; Board certified in veterinary preventive medicine

– Director of Veterinary Medicine, Petco; Board certified in veterinary preventive medicine Dr. Tammy Sadek, DVM, DAVBP – Board-certified veterinarian specializing in feline practice, author, lecturer and founder of two feline specialty hospitals and Cat Hyperthyroid Radioactive Iodine Services

– Board-certified veterinarian specializing in feline practice, author, lecturer and founder of two feline specialty hospitals and Cat Hyperthyroid Radioactive Iodine Services Dr. Jonathan Stockman , DVM, DACVN – Board-certified veterinary nutritionist and head of the Clinical Nutrition Service at James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital at Colorado State University

– Board-certified veterinary nutritionist and head of the Clinical Nutrition Service at James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital at Dr. Lori Teller , DVM, DABVP, CVJ – Board certified by the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners in canine and feline practice, and Clinical Associate Professor, Telehealth, Dept. of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University

"Establishing the Petco Pet Wellness Council is another step forward in reaffirming Petco's leadership as a trusted partner among pet care professionals," said Petco's Director of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Whitney Miller, who will serve as the company's representative on the Council. "We look forward to digging in deep with this esteemed group of experts to ensure Petco continues to raise the bar in pet care science and education."

The inaugural meeting of the Petco Pet Wellness Council will take place July 29 and 30 in San Diego. To learn more about the council, read our fact sheet. To learn more about Petco, visit www.petco.com.

About Petco and the Petco Foundation

Petco is a leading pet specialty retailer with more than 50 years of service to pet parents. Everything we do is guided by our vision for Healthier Pets. Happier People. Better World. We operate more than 1,500 Petco and Unleashed by Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico; complete pet care services and veterinary advice through PetCoach; and petco.com. The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, has invested more than $250 million since it was created in 1999 to help promote and improve the welfare of companion animals. In conjunction with the Foundation, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, help find homes for more than 400,000 animals every year.

