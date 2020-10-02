Petco Launches Revolutionary "Vital Care" Wellness Plan

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its commitment to supporting the overall health and wellbeing of pets, Petco announced the launch of Vital Care, a paid annual plan providing pet parents with a convenient, affordable way to meet their pets' routine wellness needs.

"Petco's Vital Care Wellness Plan is the latest offering in our mission to improve the lives of pets and pet parents," said Ron Coughlin, Petco CEO. "With Vital Care we are offering critical, everyday services, from nail trims and teeth brushing to vet care, in a way that has never been done before – all in one accessible destination."

With plan benefits available on Petco.com and the Petco app, Vital Care membership costs only $19 per month and requires an annual commitment. Included in the plan are routine services intended to help pet parents take a proactive approach to their pet's health, keeping them feeling their best every day. The total savings of $226* per year covers the following pet services and benefits:

Unlimited veterinary exams at 22 locations (additional locations to come)

Unlimited nail trims for dogs at Petco grooming salons

Unlimited teeth brushing for dogs at Petco grooming salons

$35 in PALS Rewards per vet exam (up to two per year)

in PALS Rewards per vet exam (up to two per year) $10 in PALS Rewards each month

in PALS Rewards each month Welcome gift of a free bag of pet food or $25 off a vaccine through Petco

"With an uptick in pet fostering and adoptions in 2020 and families spending more time than ever at home with their pets, providing streamlined pet care services at an affordable price point is something we believe pet parents are looking for, and Petco is perfectly positioned to deliver," said Tariq Hassan, Petco Chief Marketing Officer.

For more information about Petco's Vital Care plan, visit petco.com/vitalcare.

*Annual savings assumes usage of monthly nail trims at $10 each, usage of monthly teeth-brushing at $12 each, $10 Pals Rewards per month and two vet exams per year at $35 Pals Rewards each.

