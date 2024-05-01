Petco Love, Blue Buffalo give $100K to Morris Animal Foundation, supporting lifesaving science, adding to the $7M already donated for dog, cat cancer research

DENVER, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer remains one of the most pressing health concerns for pets, with 6 million dogs and almost 6 million cats diagnosed with the disease each year in the U.S. alone. Petco Love and Blue Buffalo have donated a $100,000 matching gift to Morris Animal Foundation's Stop Cancer Furever campaign to support the Foundation's ongoing commitment to advancing science to save animals.

This annual initiative supports critical animal cancer research, including studies developing new diagnostic tests and treatments.

Petco Love and Blue Buffalo's donation will match donor gifts up to $100,000 during the campaign, which runs May 1 through June 30. Pet owners and animal lovers can learn more and donate to the campaign here.

"We are immensely grateful to Petco Love and Blue Buffalo for their generous support in our ongoing battle against animal cancer," said Ryan Welch, Morris Animal Foundation Interim President and CEO. "The matching gift will significantly amplify our efforts to fund crucial research to help pets affected by this devastating disease. Together, we are advancing science to save animals, bringing us one step closer to a future where cancer no longer threatens our beloved companions."

Cancer is a leading cause of death in adult dogs and cats. Thanks to generous donor support, Morris Animal Foundation has invested nearly $40 million in more than 300 cancer studies since 1962. However, more work is needed to fund the critical science needed for cancer prevention, treatments, and, one day, a cure.

Since 2010, Petco Love and Blue Buffalo have partnered to raise funds supporting cancer research at Morris Animal Foundation, donating more than $7 million toward canine and feline cancer research.

About Morris Animal Foundation

Morris Animal Foundation's mission is to bridge science and resources to advance animal health. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Denver, it is one of the largest nonprofit animal health research organizations in the world, funding nearly $160 million in more than 3,000 critical animal health studies across a broad range of species to date. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, more vital and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 6.7 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide.

Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Join us. Visit petcolove.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

About Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo, the country's No. 1 natural pet food, started with a promise made to a lovable Airedale named Blue who struggled with cancer, the No.1 disease-related killer of dogs and cats. His family, the Bishops, wanted to feed him the best food possible, so they searched for food with high-quality ingredients but decided to create something even better – natural pet food for dogs and cats with nutritious ingredients, real meat first, and some of the highest standards in the industry. Since day one, BLUE's team of veterinarians and animal nutritionists have carefully selected high-quality, natural ingredients and upheld its True BLUE Promise to dog and cat pet parents – real meat as the first ingredient with NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives. The result is a portfolio of high-quality, natural food and treats that both dogs and cats love. This simple idea: "Love them like family. Feed them like family" lives on today in every Blue Buffalo recipe.

