Petco Love Vaccinated & Loved Initiative Saves Vulnerable Pet Lives

Nonprofit Meets Goal of Distributing One Million Free Vaccines;

Recommits One Million More to End Deadly Preventable Diseases

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Love, a national nonprofit spearheading positive change for pets, celebrates reaching its one-millionth free pet vaccine distribution for family pets. Today, due to the overwhelming need, Petco Love re-commits another million free vaccines through its Vaccinated and Loved initiative to help end life-threatening pet diseases.

Petco Love is on a mission to protect pets from deadly diseases. The Vaccinated and Loved campaign, launched in August 2021, encourages Petco Love animal welfare partners to host free vaccine clinics, particularly targeting high-impact areas where fatal pet diseases (parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats) are prevalent. Petco Love surveyed pet parents1 attending the free clinics to assess whether the initiative met its goal to reach pets most in need. Despite veterinarian recommendations requiring periodic vaccinations for these diseases, surveyed pet parents indicated only 37% of pets were previously vaccinated, and 42% had never seen a private vet.

"Clearly this free vaccine initiative is making a difference for many pet parents and their pets. These vaccines prevent diseases that are not only extremely costly to treat but result in pets needlessly suffering and often dying. Proactively vaccinating vulnerable pets saves lives," said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love president. "Based on our survey results, we estimate this initiative reduced veterinary treatment costs by potentially $100 million, at a time when there is a veterinary shortage, and when treatment for pets is prohibitively expensive for some."

"My pets are vaccinated and loved. Thank you, Petco Love!" said Debra Simms whose dog, Bella, received the millionth vaccination at a vaccine clinic held September 25 in partnership with El Paso Animal Services. Simms also vaccinated three other pets and expressed gratitude for the access to care. "It's an honor [to be the millionth recipient]. Everybody needs to get their animals vaccinated."

Petco Love cautions pet parents that pets in certain states might be more at risk. Survey results showed that despite slightly higher average vaccination rates in the south (42%), parvovirus and distemper were still reported highest in this region, with Texas disproportionately holding the most count of both diseases. Panleukopenia was most reported in the West, with California accounting for the highest diagnosis.

"This year, we provided over 7,000 vaccines to our community pets," said Terry Kebschull, Director of Petco Love partner, El Paso Animal Services. "Our partnership with Petco Love to provide those vaccines is very important. These diseases are prevalent here in the community and if a pet encounters another pet that has those diseases, it protects them. Healthy pets make healthy and happy families, so it's vital for our community and communities across the nation."

Free vaccine clinics constitute one part of Petco Love's broader initiative to make access to veterinary care available to pet households where cost remains a barrier to care. Petco Love also announced more than $1.6 million in Access to Care investment grants to nearly 170 partners across the U.S. These investments support vulnerable families and their pets by funding animal welfare organizations that provide vital community services. Services consist of veterinary care including preventatives and wellness, treatment for illness and injury, and spay/neuter services.

"We are proud to partner with Petco Love to increase access to care and important vaccines for pets, and we congratulate them on this important milestone," said Dr. Joseph Hahn, Executive Director of U.S. Companion Animal and Equine Professional Services at Merck Animal Health. "Together we are bringing unconditional care to animals who could otherwise be at risk."

Pet parents in need of free pet vaccinations can visit freepetvaccines.org to find a participating clinic. Some clinics may permit advance registration and provide additional offerings such as discounted microchips and rabies vaccines, although quantities may be limited. Vaccines distributed under this initiative are DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines in partnership with Merck Animal Health. To learn more about Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.

1 Petco Love surveyed pet parents attending these free clinics across 38 states. The respondents answered three primary questions: whether (including the reasons for) their pet had visited a private vet office; whether they had previously received the offered vaccines, and whether a pet in their household had ever been diagnosed with these diseases. Regions were determined in accordance with U.S. census designations. Petco Love plans to continue these surveys with the intention of publishing a white paper with detailed survey results.

