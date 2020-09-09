Petco Offers Halloween "Bootique" and Tips for a Safe, Fun Holiday with Pets

With deals available both in-store and online, and through the easy-to-use Petco App, pet parents can shop in a variety of safe ways, including buy online, pick up in store and curbside pick-up. For more Halloween pet safety tips and products, visit petco.com, the Petco App or a local Petco store. All Petco stores are diligently following health guidelines recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including cleaning, sanitizing, facial coverings and social distancing. For pet parents seeking additional information, refer to guidance from the CDC around COVID-19 and pets.

About Petco and the Petco Foundation

Petco is a leading pet specialty retailer with more than 50 years of service to pet parents. Everything we do is guided by our vision for Healthier Pets. Happier People. Better World. We operate more than 1,500 Petco and Unleashed by Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico; complete pet care services and veterinary advice through PetCoach; and petco.com. The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, has invested more than $280 million since it was created in 1999 to help promote and improve the welfare of companion animals. In conjunction with the Foundation, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, help find homes for more than 400,000 animals every year.

