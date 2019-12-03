Petco Offers Helpful Safety Tips and Gift Ideas for Festive Holiday Season with Pets

Petco offers the following four essential tips for pet parents to prepare for this busy season and spread holiday cheer to their pets, all the while ensuring they are healthy, happy and safe:

Create lasting memories with thoughtful gifts: Pets are an integral part of any family, and the holidays are a great opportunity to strengthen this bond. For new puppy parents, PupBox, a monthly subscription service that is customized to your new pup's monthly milestones, is the ideal kit that has you covered, from potty training to learning basic commands and dental care. Another unique gift for pets and pet parents alike is the Embark Vet Dog DNA Breed Identification Kit, which allows you to identify your dog's relatives and connect with other dogs that share DNA.

Select festive, stylish pet apparel: To make every moment with your pet even merrier, pick out a fun outfit or toy such as matching pet and pet parent plaid pajamas, reindeer hoodies and candy cane rope toys from the Holiday Tails collection. For pet parents looking to showcase their pets' unique personalities, the Reddy brand offers clever, effortless solutions with an aesthetic that blends in with your lifestyle, and Skechers BOBS for Dogs touts a line full of fetching novelty prints of canine cartoons.

Make safety a top priority: New décor, plants and foods are all part of making the holidays special, but it's important to keep pets' safety top of mind. Avoid items such as glass ornaments and tinsel that can be harmful to pets if broken or ingested, and keep candles and poisonous plants including mistletoe, pine needles, holly, lilies and poinsettias out of pets' reach. Also, food like chocolate, turkey skin, grapes and raisins, caffeine, bones, onions, sweets and spices can involve significant risk for pets. If you think your pet has accidently ingested any of these foods, contact your veterinarian or the Pet Poison Helpline immediately.

Participate in the spirit of giving: The holidays are the perfect time to show gratitude for your loving pet by helping other pets in need. Every Petco store this holiday season will have a donation bin where you can donate toys, cat litter and food for pets at your local shelter. As part of the Petco Foundation's Holiday Wishes campaign, now happening through December 20 , you can vote for your favorite story of how pets have changed their adopters' lives for the better. This year, 86 animal welfare organizations will receive grant investments to support their lifesaving work.

For more advice around the holidays, visit petco.com and petcofoundation.org. You can stay connected with Petco no matter the season at petco.com and on all social media channels by searching Petco.

About Petco and the Petco Foundation

Petco is a leading pet specialty retailer with more than 50 years of service to pet parents. Everything we do is guided by our vision for Healthier Pets. Happier People. Better World. We operate more than 1,500 Petco and Unleashed by Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico; complete pet care services and veterinary advice through PetCoach; and petco.com. The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, has invested more than $250 million since it was created in 1999 to help promote and improve the welfare of companion animals. In conjunction with the Foundation, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, help find homes for more than 400,000 animals every year.

