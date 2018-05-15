Petco Selects JustFoodForDogs to Take the Fresh, Human-Grade Pet Food Movement National

"JustFoodForDogs has proven itself to be a leader in the industry and we couldn't be more excited to finally be able to offer pet parents such an exceptionally high-quality, truly unique, nutritionally balanced feeding option for pets," said Petco executive vice president and chief merchant Rebecca Frechette. "We're thrilled to partner with JustFoodForDogs who share our belief and unwavering commitment to quality and the love of pets."

Established in 2010, JustFoodForDogs emerged as a "disrupter" in the industry when it debuted its high-quality brand of product. Serial entrepreneur Shawn Buckley founded the company with the idea of developing an alternative to commercial brand dog food commonly found at retail stores. He enlisted a team of veterinarians who created the product then opened locations throughout southern California. "We are delighted to partner with Petco, the most prominent retailer of pet products and services in the world," Buckley said.

JustFoodForDogs pioneered the pet retail industry by creating a sustainable brand of food, made fresh daily before its customers at JustFoodForDogs exhibition kitchens throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

In select locations across the country, Petco customers will experience JustFoodForDogs in full exhibition kitchens, or stores within stores that will be supplied with fresh product daily and staffed by JustFoodForDog personnel. "As the inventor of the most radical change in pet food in decades, JustFoodForDogs is at the forefront of a new trend that is rapidly changing the industry," said Frechette. "We extensively researched the fresh, human-grade pet food market and believe that we have found the partner who shares our belief and passion for offering the very best for pet parents and their pets."

As the leader in the pet retail world, this strategic move is the latest in Petco's mission to not only provide pet parents with the very best in all categories but to also lead the industry in pioneering first of its kind, innovative in-store offerings. Through partnerships with established, proven brands such as JustFoodForDogs and development of their owned brands and product offerings, Petco continues to delight consumers with its breadth of offerings in both products and services.

With more than 50 years of service to pet parents, Petco is a leading pet specialty retailer that obsesses about delivering health and happy experiences for pets and the people who love them. We do this by providing the products, services, advice and experiences that keep pets physically fit, mentally alert, socially engaged and emotionally happy. Everything we do is guided by our vision for Healthier Pets. Happier People. Better World. We operate more than 1,500 Petco and Unleashed by Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico; prescription services and pet supplies from the leading veterinary-operated pet product supplier, Drs. Foster & Smith; digitally-delivered pet health advice through PetCoach; and petco.com. The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, has invested more than $200 million since it was created in 1999 to help promote and improve the welfare of companion animals. In conjunction with the Foundation, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, help find homes for more than 400,000 animals every year.

The JustFoodForDogs kitchens and pantries are located throughout Southern California. The company also offers online recipes for those who want to make their own healthy, whole food meals from scratch at home. The company has a team of veterinarians, including a board-certified veterinary nutritionist, a board-certified veterinary toxicologist, and a board-certified veterinary dermatologist. The company also offers treats, supplements, veterinary support diets, custom formulations and a cat recipe. The foods are available online and can be shipped nationwide. To learn more about JustFoodForDogs, visit www.justfoodfordogs.com.

