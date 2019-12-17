Petco Selects TCS Optumera™ to Drive its Intelligent Merchandising Strategy

SAN DIEGO and MUMBAI, India, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, has been selected by Petco, America's leading pet specialty retailer, to deploy TCS Optumera™, an AI-powered merchandise optimization suite.

TCS Optumera leverages the power of AI and machine learning to localize and right-size store spaces, curate shopper centric omni-channel experiences, anticipate competitor pricing strategies in real-time, and enable optimal price recommendations. The suite is a part of TCS' Algo Retail™ approach that enables retailers to seamlessly integrate and orchestrate data flows across the retail value chain, harnessing the power of analytics, AI and machine learning to unlock exponential business value.

The combined power of TCS' Business 4.0™ thought leadership framework and TCS Optumera will enable Petco's merchandising team to hyper-localize and optimize their store products and space strategies in an integrated way, with greater speed and precision in decision-making. The suite will enable Petco to differentiate itself in the market and gain competitive advantage, while delivering an improved end-to-end customer experience.

"Petco is re-imagining our merchandising strategy leveraging TCS Optumera, to support a seamless omni-channel shopping experience for our customers," said Mike Nuzzo, Chief Operating Officer, Petco. "Optumera is expertly designed to help enhance the speed of critical merchandising decisions, like floor space and assortment mix, to improve the overall customer experience."

"TCS Optumera will enable Petco to harness the power of Algo Retail to embrace a more shopper-centric, data-driven merchandising strategy and digitally transform into a Business 4.0 enterprise," said PC Thomas, Head of Retail, North America – S&W, TCS. "We are excited to deepen our longstanding partnership with Petco, enabling it to improve customer focus, extend its market leadership, and accelerate business success."

TCS has been a strategic partner to Petco for more than eight years, delivering quality services and solutions including, retail and merchandising products, IT services, infrastructure services, and business process services, all to help Petco continue to be a market leader in a competitive space and deliver a superior experience to pet parents.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 450,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

