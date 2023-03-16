Petco, the world's first smart cooking device for pets, to be launched soon

SHENZHEN, China, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BOTINKIT has announced the launch of Petco, the world's first smart cooking appliance for pets, which can intelligently recommend recipes and prepare dishes according to a pet's breed, age, skeletal structure, and gender. Pet owners and caretakers can customize the food plan to help boost their pet's nutrition.

Inspired by the Memphis style's bold colors and patterns, Petco mixes minimalist geometric shapes to create a playful feel, with a square for the viewing area, a triangle for the control area, and a circle for the cooking area. Its exterior is mainly made of 7-series aluminum alloy with a sandblasted and anodized mobile phone steel finish. When the mirror-polished buttons are pressed, the light ring under the sphere alternately brightens and dims. The upper part of the screen is a weighing scale, with the weight displayed on the screen, while the lower part features a polished shaft resembling a game joystick for interacting with the screen interface. The speaker is located in the rear. The sphere is large enough to provide two meals for a medium-sized dog.

Petco will soon be available in many countries and regions worldwide. The development and marketing of this product are dedicated to solving the problem of a pet's unbalanced nutrition and enhancing the well-being of both owner and pet.

SOURCE BOTINKIT