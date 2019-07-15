Petcube launches two new pet cameras, for the first time with Alexa built-in and 180° lens

Petcube makes everyday life easier having Amazon Alexa built-in in every device. Petcube users can now play music, get news updates, order food, and more through Alexa's more than 80,000 skills. Voice assistant functionality is optional, and every user decides whether they'd like to enable it.

Bites 2 and Play 2 come with vast improvements in video and audio quality, upgraded mechanisms for treat dispensing and laser play, and enhanced connectivity, now supporting 5 GHz Wi-Fi. For advanced speech recognition, both devices feature 4-microphone array beamforming, echo cancellation and noise suppression sourced from Meeami Technologies (ClearVoice) . Support for voice assistants other than Amazon Alexa might come as an option with a software update in the future.

Both new cameras are the first pet cameras with ultra-wide angle, up to 180º-horizontal and 180º-vertical lens, which allows having a full-room view of your pet's activities. At the time of the release, the viewing angle is limited to 160º. Users will receive a software release in Q4'19' to update PTZ feature in all devices allowing digital repositioning of the camera to pan left and right, tilt up and down.

"Petcube products are perfect assistants for busy pet parents," says Yaroslav Azynyuk, CEO and co-founder of Petcube. "Our mission is to connect pets to the Internet and give them a voice. These new products are smartphones for pets, robotic nannies, powered by cutting-edge AI technology. And with features like 180º Digital-PTZ and Alexa built-in, they are simply some of the best home cameras available, period. That's how the future of Pet Care looks like."

Petcube Bites 2 and Play 2 feature 1080p HD live streaming video, two-way audio, and night vision. The Play product line features a built-in laser pointer to play and exercise your cat or dog remotely. For Petcube Play 2, the laser toy has been re-engineered to move much smoother and with greater precision. The Bites products feature a treat dispenser instead of the laser to fling treats varying distances and reward your pet. Petcube Bites 2 got more compact, while an updated treat flinging mechanism supports a wider selection of treat sizes, allows for better portion control, and works faster and quieter. Every Bites 2 comes with a high-capacity container that holds up to 1.5 lbs of supplies and a complimentary bag of Wellness treats. Both new cameras have dedicated Alexa Skills, so Petcube users can ask Alexa to fling treats, play with their pet, or set the autoplay mode.

Both products work best with Petcube Care video recording service. Care watches after your pets and home when everyone is away, capturing action videos, triggered by sound or motion. Using powerful AI technology, Care understands what pets are doing, registering important events like cat, dog or human movements, barks or meows, and helps to discover any abnormal behaviors. Care Membership connects dozens of services a modern pet parent needs, like dog walking, pet food, vet services, pet insurance, and more from leading brands like Mars Petcare, Wellness, Rover, Wag!, Audible, BISSELL, Vetted, and many others, allowing pet parents to save over $500 per year. Subscriptions start as low as $3.99/month.

About Petcube

Petcube is a worldwide leader in connected pet cameras and software. It allows people to take care of their pets remotely, by seeing, talking, playing, and treating them. Petcube connects pets to the internet, understands them through machine learning, and provides a platform for other pet products and services.

