Petcube unveils Petcube Bites 2 and Petcube Play 2, interactive pet cameras with 180º viewing angle, Alexa built-in, and pet-focused AI features

Petcube Bites 2 treat camera has been redesigned to be even more compact to accommodate small and large spaces, providing more options for placement. An updated treat flinging mechanism allows users to better control treat portions and supports a greater variety of treat sizes. Petcube Play 2 is the 3rd generation camera modeled off the original Petcube Camera, with an iconic cube design and built-in interactive laser toy, re-engineered to be super precise and smooth.

Both Petcube Play 2 and Petcube Bites 2 work best with Petcube Care subscription service. Care watches after your home and pets when everyone is away. Using powerful AI technology, Care understands what pets are doing, registering important events like cat, dog, or human movements, barks or meows, and helps to discover any abnormal behaviors. Petcube Care subscribers enjoy exclusive deals on pet insurance, food, and other goods and services, from leading brands like Mars Petcare, Wellness, Trupanion, Rover, Audible, Vetted, KONG, and many others, saving on average over $300 per year. Subscriptions start as low as $2.99/month.

Both next-gen cameras feature 1080p HD video, 4x digital zoom, and night vision. Powered with AI technology, Petcube gives pet parents real-time smart alerts about potentially dangerous events, with audio recognition of barking and meowing, and the ability to tell the difference between cats, dogs, and people. In addition to Alexa built-in, both cameras have companion Alexa Skills, so users can go hands-free and ask Alexa to fling treats, play with their pet, and even reorder more supplies.

"Petcube products have essentially become smartphones for pets, with average pet parent spending over 54 minutes per week interacting with their pets - more time than they talk to their parents over the phone," said Yaroslav Azynyuk, CEO and co-founder of Petcube. "Our mission is to connect pets to the Internet and give them a voice. These new products are not just the best pet cameras on the market, with features like 180º field of view, Alexa built-in, and Petcube Care, they are one of the best home cameras available, period. That's how the future of Pet Care looks like."

Petcube Bites 2 and Petcube Play 2 will come in spring 2019 in two colors: Matte Silver and Carbon Black. Petcube Bites 2 is priced at $249 and Petcube Play 2 is $199.

About Petcube

Petcube is reimagining pet care, and makes the best-selling pet cameras and software, connecting people to their pets. Their products enable people to see, talk, play, and treat pets remotely while keeping pets safe and healthy. Petcube Care software helps pet parents to understand their pets and enables them to be the best pet parents possible, every day. For more information visit the Petcube website, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

