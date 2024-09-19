PETDOM showcases its latest pet intelligence series products at the 2024 Global Sources Electronics Show

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petdom is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 Global Resources Exhibition, taking place in Hong Kong from October 18 to 21. We warmly invite friends from all sectors to visit us at booth 9H20 in Hall 9, where we will showcase our latest innovations in pet intelligence, technology, and cleaning solutions.

Petdom will present its four flagship product lines: intelligent pet feeders, pet cleaning products, interactive pet toys, and cat trees. Our new intelligent pet feeder utilizes advanced artificial intelligence technology to create personalized feeding plans and manage portion control. This ensures your pet receives the necessary nutrition while allowing pet owners to stay connected through a user-friendly mobile application. Additionally, our interactive pet toys are designed to engage and stimulate pets, promoting both physical activity and mental well-being.

During the expo, we will highlight our intelligent feeder that not only dispenses food but also assists in cleaning pets at regular intervals, providing pet owners with convenient solutions to ensure their furry friends' health. Furthermore, our smart pet accessories, including innovative toys, enhance the happiness and health of pets, giving owners peace of mind.

Beyond hardware innovation, Petdom also offers customized solutions to address various pet feeding scenarios and enhance human-pet interactions. Our mission is to create smarter, safer, and more enjoyable experiences for pets and their owners.

Join us at the Petdom exhibition from October 18 to 21 at booth 9H20 in Hall 9 of the Asia World Expo in Hong Kong, where we will explore the future of pet care and technology together!

About Petdom: Founded in 2016, Petdom is a cutting-edge enterprise committed to transforming pet feeding and care through technology. We specialize in developing innovative products that enhance the lives of pets and their owners. Our dedication to quality and customer satisfaction drives us to provide the best solutions in the pet industry.*

www.petdomgroup.com

[email protected]

Exhibition Name: Global Sources Lifestyle Show

Date: 18th-21st October, 2024

Exhibition Hall: Hall 9

Booth: 9H20

Add: Asia-World-Expo, Hong Kong SAR

Welcome to visit us!

