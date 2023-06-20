Pete & Gerry's Announces 'Eggciting' 2023 MLB All-Star Week Partnership

Pioneer American egg brand challenges fans to spot the Pete & Gerry's hen for a chance to win tickets to All-Star Week events

SALEM, N.H., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pete & Gerry's, a pioneer in humane egg farming and producers of Pete & Gerry's Organic® Eggs and Pete & Gerry's Pasture-Raised™ Eggs today announced a new 2023 MLB All-Star Week partnership with Major League Baseball. To lead off this eggciting news, the brand is challenging fans to take a "crack" at spotting "Shelly", the Pete & Gerry's hen, and an "egg ball" in T-Mobile Park in an MLB Instagram photo, for a chance to win tickets to MLB All-Star Week (July 8-11), plus travel and accommodations, as part of the "Ultimate All-Star Eggsperience by Pete & Gerry's Home Run Eggs™" sweepstakes. Along with entry to marquee All-Star Week events like the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, T-Mobile Home Run Derby, MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona, and SiriusXM Futures Game, the winner will also receive a Pete & Gerry's merchandise bundle and a year's supply of healthy, protein-packed Pete & Gerry's eggs. The sweepstakes will launch today on MLB's Instagram handle, @MLB.

As part of the All-Star Week partnership, Pete & Gerry's will also be bringing a promotional pasture to life in and around Seattle's T-Mobile Park throughout All-Star Week. With activation areas coming to life on 400 square feet of pasture both inside the stadium, as well as at the popular Capital One PLAY BALL PARK, Pete & Gerry's welcomes fans to play interactive games, take home exclusive merchandise, and snap a photo with "Shelly", the brand's larger-than-life hen.

"Partnering with MLB for All-Star Week is an 'eggcellent' opportunity for us to connect with families and fans this summer," says Phyllis Rothschild, Chief Marketing Officer at Pete & Gerry's. "It's a true home run to be a part of such a fun, historic event and bring the Pete & Gerry's brand to baseball enthusiasts at All-Star Week."

During the regular season, Pete & Gerry's will be the presenting sponsor of the "Eggcellent Plays" series, highlighting key moments and winning plays. The program will extend across MLB's digital and social platforms, as well as on MLB Network.

The brand's new All-Star Week partnership with MLB comes on the heels of the recent launch of the newest product in the company's portfolio Pete & Gerry's Pasture-Raised Eggs. These eggs come from hens raised to Certified Humane® Pasture-Raised welfare standards, guaranteeing room to roam, forage, and explore under sunny skies, with each hen enjoying at least 108 square feet of lush pasture, like a baseball's 108 stitches! Pete & Gerry's Pasture-Raised eggs are available now at select retailers, for a suggested retail price of $7.49 a dozen.

"Ultimate All-Star Eggsperience by Pete & Gerry's Home Run Eggs™" Sweepstakes Details

The "Ultimate All-Star Eggsperience by Pete & Gerry's Home Run Eggs™" Sweepstakes begins June 20, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EST U.S. and ends June 24, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Residents of the U.S. ages 18 years or older can enter by posting where they spot the Pete & Gerry's hen and "egg ball" in T-Mobile Park on MLB's Instagram handle, @MLB. Winner will be selected at random and be notified on or about June 26, 2023. Full rules can be found at www.mlb.com/peteandgerryssweeps.

About Pete & Gerry's

The Pete & Gerry's family has been raising hens for generations and is committed to bringing consumers the highest-quality organic, free-range, and pasture-raised eggs possible via its quality brands and products, including Pete & Gerry's Organic®, Pete & Gerry's Pasture-Raised™, and Nellie's Free Range®. Pete & Gerry's is a values-led company dedicated to the humane treatment of animals and to supporting the livelihoods of small family farmers, each of whom follow the strictest standards of humane animal treatment, safety, and environmental sustainability. In 2003, the company became the first Certified Humane® egg producer in the US, and in 2013 it became the first egg producer in the world to achieve Certified B Corporation status. Pete & Gerry's believes hens deserve a safe, comfortable place to live a happy, healthy, natural lifestyle – and that family farmers deserve the right to keep their land and income without having to resort to the unhealthy and inhumane factory-farm practices plaguing this country. To learn more, visit www.peteandgerrys.com and www.nelliesfreerange.com, or follow @peteandgerrys and @nelliesfreerange.

About MLB All-Star Week

Capital One PLAY BALL PARK opens Saturday, July 8th and runs through Tuesday, July 11th. Hours of operation on Saturday and Sunday are 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Hours of operation on Monday and Tuesday are 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. It is the world's largest and most playable baseball and softball festival with more than 50 indoor and outdoor attractions for fans of all ages. Indoor PLAY BALL PARK attractions are included in the price of admission, and the only additional costs are for concessions and memorabilia. Access to the outdoor sections of PLAY BALL PARK outside Lumen Field is free for everyone.

The 2023 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard marks the third time in franchise history that the Mariners will host the Midsummer Classic, joining the 1979 contest at the Kingdome, when the National League claimed a 7-6 win, and the 2001 event at T-Mobile Park (then named Safeco Field), when the American League earned a 4-1 victory.

In addition to the All-Star Game, MLB All-Star Week features the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, All-Star Celebrity Softball, All-Star Red Carpet Show, MLB USA Baseball High School All American Game, High School Home Run Derby, Jr. Home Run Derby finals, legacy projects designed to leave a lasting impact throughout the local community hosting the event, and the new HBCU Swingman Classic, which is powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation and Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby headlines Gatorade All-Star Workout Day on Monday, July 10th from T-Mobile Park. ESPN will exclusively televise the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, which will also be available on ESPN Radio and the ESPN App. Spanish-language radio coverage will be available on Univision Radio and the Uforia Audio App.

The All-Star Game will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and TVA Sports; and worldwide by 70 partners in 16 languages across 210 countries and territories. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States, while ESPN Radio and Univision Radio (Spanish) will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game. For ongoing MLB All-Star Week information, please visit AllStarGame.com and follow @MLB. MLB Network, MLB.com and SiriusXM also will provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage.

