Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs and How Sweet Eats blogger and cookbook author Jessica Merchant Team Up to Elevate Your Eggs During May's National Egg Month

MONROE, N.H., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over a year into the pandemic, the seismic shift to Americans cooking at home seems to be here to stay. The sometimes overwhelming lifestyle change of preparing most, if not all, meals at home has led consumers to search for new recipes to add to their repertoire. According to Mintel's 2021 "What America Eats" report1, consumers have been turning to basic and predictable recipes that are both easy to prepare (76%) and filling (73%). And these mealtime needs aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs

To celebrate National Egg Month this May, Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs is teaming up with Jessica Merchant, author of the popular food blog How Sweet Eats and three cookbooks, including the new Everyday Dinners, to go beyond the predictable when cooking at home. Throughout the month of May they'll be sharing tips, tricks, and convenient yet flavorful dinner recipes—with eggs as the star ingredient—via the @howsweeteats and @peteandgerrys Instagram handles. Simultaneously, to inspire creative and delicious ways to elevate eggs beyond breakfast, and to encourage home chefs to try one of these new dinner recipes, Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs is issuing the #ElevateYourEggs challenge. Entrants will have a chance to win everything they need to continue to elevate their egg dishes at home: a year's supply of Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs, a $250 grocery shopping spree and a signed copy of Everyday Dinners.

From salads to savory pancakes, eggs can be the star ingredient in countless recipes, and quality eggs are what take the dish from good to great in both taste and nutrition. Eggs are one of the healthiest, most nutrient-dense, affordable, unprocessed foods available. One large egg contains six grams of high-quality protein, 13 essential vitamins and minerals, and disease-fighting nutrients such as lutein and choline — all for only 70 calories.

As America's first Certified Humane® egg producer and a Certified B Corporation, Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs is dedicated to supporting small family farmers and the humane treatment of its hens. That means ample outdoor space that gives hens meaningful outdoor access to green pastures, fresh water whenever they want it, and the space for them to engage in the behaviors that come naturally to them, like foraging in the grass, scratching in the dirt, and dust bathing.

To enter the #ElevateYourEggs Challenge, consumers should follow @howsweeteats and @peteandgerrys on Instagram and like and comment on the entry post. One grand prize winner will receive a year's supply of Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs, a $250 gift card for a grocery shopping spree, and a signed copy of the Everyday Dinners cookbook. Ten additional winners will receive a free carton of Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs and a signed copy of Everyday Dinners. The sweepstakes will be open until May 28, 2021.

About Pete and Gerry's Organics LLC

The Pete and Gerry's Organics LLC family has been raising chickens for three generations and is totally committed to bringing consumers the highest-quality, freshest organic free range eggs possible. Pete and Gerry's Organics LLC is a values-led company dedicated to humane treatment of animals and supporting small family farms who follow the strictest standards of humane animal treatment, safety, and environmental sustainability. In 2003 the company became the first Certified Humane® egg producer in the US. In 2013 Pete and Gerry's became the first egg producer in the world to achieve Certified B-Corporation status. Pete and Gerry's Organics, LLC believes hens deserve a safe, comfortable place to live a happy, healthy life – and that family farmers deserve the right to keep their lands and livelihoods without having to resort to unhealthy factory-farm practices. To learn more about Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs, visit www.peteandgerrys.com.

1 Mintel, February 2021: What America Eats.

