Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs Announces Industry's First Reusable Egg Carton

MONROE, N.H., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to further reduce the environmental impacts of its packaging and inspire consumers to adopt new behaviors to lessen their carbon footprint, Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs, the country's leading organic egg brand and a Certified B Corp., today announces the industry's first reusable egg carton. Currently in pilot at Co-Op Food Stores in New Hampshire and Vermont, the brand has seen a strong response to the program to date, with same-store sales growing weekly and numerous positive consumer messages. The reusable cartons are made of recycled, durable, BPA-free plastic which can be washed at home and reused repeatedly.

"While we are confident in the sustainability of our current carton, which is made from 100% recycled plastic and has less environmental impact than the Styrofoam or molded pulp cartons used by conventional egg brands, we continue to challenge ourselves to find even better ways to improve our environmental stewardship," said Jesse Laflamme, Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs CEO. "Reusable cartons are a logical next step in our ongoing commitment to sustainability, moving consumer behavior from recycling to reuse. We plan to expand this program in 2020 to reach even more consumers and amplify the program's impact with major retailers clamoring for this type of sustainable innovation."

As one of the most widely consumed, affordable and nutrient-dense foods available, the average person in the U.S. eats approximately 279 eggs per year, or 23 cartons-worth. Just one person replacing their egg cartons with a reusable carton would save more than 1,800 cartons from entering the recycling and waste stream. When projected to the approximately 330 million people currently living in the U.S., more than 594 billion cartons would be replaced over a lifetime, enough to circle the globe over 4,000 times, presenting a simple, near-term action we could all take to lessen the environmental impact of our daily food choices.

Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs joins some of the world's biggest consumer packaged goods companies trialing reusable packaging, including Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Nestle and Unilever.

"Our consumers expect Pete and Gerry's to be on the leading edge of sustainability," continued Laflamme. "Like many other consumer packaged goods companies, we recognize that reuse is even better than recycling, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this growing movement to help reduce the impact of packaging on the planet. This is a pilot program, but we are emboldened by the initial results and committed to new ways of thinking about how we deliver on our promise to be a responsible force for good."

The reusable cartons are currently sold at a retail price of $2.99. Once they've purchased a reusable carton, consumers may fill it up repeatedly from the Pete and Gerry's display of loose eggs which are discounted from a standard dozen, allowing the reusable carton to pay for itself over time.

Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs encourages consumers to recycle its cartons or participate in the company's carton Take Back Program. For details, please visit www.peteandgerrys.com/about/sustainability.

About Pete and Gerry's Organics LLC

The Pete and Gerry's Organics LLC family has been raising chickens for three generations and is totally committed to bringing consumers the highest-quality, freshest organic free range eggs possible. Pete and Gerry's Organics LLC is a values-led company dedicated to humane treatment of animals and supporting small family farms who follow the strictest standards of humane animal treatment, safety, and environmental sustainability. In 2003 the company became the first Certified Humane egg producer in the US. In 2013 Pete and Gerry's became the first egg producer in the world to achieve Certified B-Corporation status. Pete and Gerry's Organics LLC believes hens deserve a safe, comfortable place to live a happy, healthy life – and that family farmers deserve the right to keep their lands and livelihoods without having to resort to unhealthy factory-farm practices. To learn more about Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs, visit www.peteandgerrys.com.

