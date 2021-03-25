Pete Davidson, Mario Lopez, Supermodel Taylor Hill, Dixie & Charli D'Amelio Join Snoop Dogg To Create All-Star Commentator Team for Triller Fight Club's April 17 Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Event

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller Fight Club today announced one of the most unique and disruptive broadcast lineups for the inaugural Triller Fight Club 2021 event on April 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The world-class group calling the event for Pay-Per-View will include SNL star Pete Davidson, media personality and host of NBC's Access Hollywood Mario Lopez, supermodel Taylor Hill, and internet stars Dixie and Charli D'Amelio. They will join Triller Fight Club co-owner Snoop Dogg as well as veteran boxing voices Ray Flores, Al Bernstein and Mike Coppinger creating an unprecedented commentating team for the event.

The four-hour Pay-Per-View fight and entertainment spectacle will be headlined by the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight and include performances by Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer and the exclusive world premiere of the hip hop supergroup Mt. Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40) performing for their first time ever together.

Emmy-winning filmmaker Bert Marcus (Netflix's critically acclaimed "The American Meme," HBO's Emmy award-winning "The Apollo" and recent Cannes-lauded "Bull") is leading Triller's re-imagining of boxing as a new kind of cinematic entertainment.

"Viewers on April 17 will be immersed into a world unlike anything they could imagine, a true movie-like experience that reinvents the great sport of boxing by taking them into the ring in ways they've never seen before and also deep into the behind-the-scenes action with our fighters and musical performers as it unfolds in real time," said Marcus. "We're thrilled to have Pete, Mario, Taylor, Dixie and Charli as well as Snoop, Ray, Al and Mike as our incredible commentating team to lead people through the action. They will be unapologetically themselves, creating a vibe that is culturally savvy, raw and unexpected."

"This group of headline talent from all areas of music and entertainment will make this the must-watch event of 2021," said Kavanaugh. "Nowhere else will you be able to see this mix of pop culture, comedy and hip-hop legends and top-notch fights in one place. April 17 will be the new standard not just for boxing, but for a new genre of entertainment and sports that Triller Fight Club is creating and implementing for fans of every demo, genre and age. We've already broken pre-sale records, and just wait for what's to come."

Along with Marcus, executive producer Malea Rose will also oversee and execute Triller Fight Club's overall creative vision.

The April card will be Triller Fight Club's first in a series of 2021 special events, following the debut record-setting Tyson vs. Jones PPV fight in 2020, which shattered all digital fight PPV records and became the 8th most successful fight PPV in history.

In the headline matchup April 17, Jake Paul takes on former Bellator and ONE Championship champion Ben Askren, with all bouts seen on the main Pay Per View card. The event will also feature super lightweight Regis Prograis (New Orleans) taking on Ivan Redkach (Shostka, Ukraine); heavyweight MMA Bad Boy Frank Mir (Las Vegas) will battle former IBF titleholder Steve Cunningham (Philadelphia, PA); and Joe Fournier (London) will challenge music icon and worldwide star Reykon (Envigado, Colombia). The card will be subject to all professional boxing rules, with eight rounds and 10-ounce gloves, and each will be an official professional fight.

iNDemand, the leading transactional video-on-demand and PPV programming provider in North America, will serve as the exclusive U.S. and Canadian cable, satellite, and telco PPV provider for the event. Fans will be able to order the event on PPV through their existing cable, satellite and telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum in the U.S., as well as leading providers in Canada.

FITE, the premier PPV digital platform, will handle worldwide live pay-per-view streaming distribution online, and via FITE mobile and Smart TV apps, game controllers and all major OTT devices as well as power TrillerFightClub.com .

The suggested PPV retail price for the event is $49.99 (U.S. & Canada). Fans outside North America can check the FITE link at https://www.fite.tv/watch/jake-paul-vs-ben-askren/2p8y0/ for international pricing. All fight information can be found at TrillerFightClub.com , which features fight news, announcements, promotional videos, and the digital portal to buy the event.

**HOW TO WATCH THE APRIL 17, 2021, TRILLER FIGHT CLUB PPV EVENT**

TV: Cable, satellite & telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum in the U.S., as well as leading providers in Canada.

Worldwide Streaming: FITE.TV and all FITE mobile, Smart TV, game controller and OTT apps as well as the event microsite hub: TrillerFightClub.com

