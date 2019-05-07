Pete McCabe Joins Ciox Health as CEO

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciox Health, the nation's leader in clinical data exchange, announced today that Pete McCabe is joining the company as Chief Executive Officer. Pete is joining from the General Electric Corporation, where he has served as a senior executive for the last 19 years, including the last two years as CEO of the Onshore Wind business and 12 years as a senior leader within GE's Healthcare business. Pete succeeds Paul Roma, who will continue to be active with Ciox as the Chair of the company's Life Sciences Advisory Council.

"Ciox is committed to enabling ubiquitous and compliant interoperability of clinical data in order to reduce costs, improve quality, and foster innovation across the entire healthcare ecosystem," said Matt Holt, Chairman of the Ciox Board of Directors and a Managing Director at New Mountain Capital. "We are pleased to welcome Pete as CEO and believe his successful track record of growing innovative businesses while delivering outstanding results for customers, partners and employees is a great fit for Ciox as the company moves into its next phase of growth. We also want to thank Paul Roma for the exceptional progress achieved during his tenure and look forward to working with him to continue to support the company's expansion into the Life Sciences market."

"I am excited to be joining Ciox at this critical juncture in the advancement of access and exchange of clinical data," said Pete McCabe. "With its market presence and capabilities, Ciox is well-positioned to transform healthcare by enabling data sharing, insights, and collaboration across the entire continuum, including providers, health plans, researchers, and patients. Ciox has a deep, strong team with passion for this mission, and I look forward to working with the team to exceed expectations."

"Pete McCabe brings a very well-suited set of experiences to his leadership of Ciox," said Paul Roma. "Over the past several years, we have transformed our offering at Ciox in order to modernize clinical data exchange and deliver actionable insights to our customers and partners. I believe Pete's knowledge of healthcare and his many years of leadership driving innovation and execution at scale will enable Ciox to continue its trajectory of growth and evolution."

Ciox, a health technology company, is dedicated to significantly improving U.S. health outcomes by transforming clinical data into actionable insights. Combined with an unmatched network offering ubiquitous access to healthcare data, Ciox's expertise, relationships, technology and scale allow for the extraction of insights from structured and unstructured clinical data to create value for healthcare stakeholders. Through its HealthSource technology platform, which includes solutions for data acquisition, release of information, clinical coding, data abstraction, and analytics, Ciox helps clients securely and consistently solve the last mile challenges in clinical interoperability. Ciox improves data management and sharing by modernizing workflows and increasing the accuracy and flow of information, while providing transparency across the healthcare ecosystem and helping clients manage disparate medical records. Learn more about Ciox's technology and solutions by visiting www.cioxhealth.com or Twitter and LinkedIn.

